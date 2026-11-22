MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 22 (IANS) Veteran Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has said he was never close to former opener Usman Khawaja off the field, adding that he shared a far stronger bond with David Warner.

Hazlewood's comments come even as fallout from Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr' continues to engulf the Australian cricketing community over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

"I always got on pretty well with Davey, I thought. We had a lot of the same interests. I played a lot of cricket with him, probably more than Usman. Usman played a lot when I've been injured in the last four or five years. I played a lot of white ball cricket with Davey, World Cups and things like that and celebrated those events," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by The Herald Sun.

Asked whether he and Khawaja barely spoke, the pacer replied in the affirmative. "Yeah, I think that is fair to say. I think in any work environment, whether it be sport or in the office and you have a team of 20, there are two or three who you just don't get along with in terms of hanging out.

"You get on with each other from a professional point of view and I always did with everyone I played with; I tried to... and I did not hate them or avoid them at all costs, but I did not go out of my way to hang out with them."

Hazlewood also admitted that the squad on the 2018 South Africa tour was far from united as a unit. "One thing to mention about the team at the time is it was not the closest team. It has been thrown around now about bowlers versus batters, but then, it might have been true to a degree.

"The PE (Port Elizabeth) change-room is quite long and thin. I think it can be a genuine assumption that bowlers were together down one end and batters can be down the other."

In 'Sabr', Khawaja accused the team of failing to back Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft and Hazlewood said those claims had not bothered him. "I don't really have a problem with it, to be honest. I think everyone's got their story to tell. It's water off a duck's back for me. Nothing really sat badly with me.

"Whenever it was going to come out, I think it's going to create the same headlines, whether it's now or in five years or ten years. I don't really give it much thought, to be honest. If that's how he wants to portray things and tell his story, then go for it."