MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cyrine Cherif emerged victorious in the 150cm Diamond Tour, delivering the standout performance on the final day of the sixth leg of the 10th Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour, which concluded on Saturday at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.

Riding Triple T Calamando, Cherif secured the top spot with a time of 62.86 seconds. Khalid Abdulaziz al-Eid finished second aboard Rakar in 63.45 seconds, while Abdulaziz Fahad al-Eid claimed third place on Q-Hayen in 69.31 seconds.

The winners were honoured by Mohammed Saleh al-Marri, Head of the Tournament's Facilities and Logistics Committee.

In the 120cm Bronze Tour, Khalifa Abdullah al-Attiyah claimed victory aboard Elio, recording 57.29 seconds. Ali Omar al-Ansari finished second on Nikita in 62.26 seconds, while Sharida Nasser al-Kaabi took third place with Extra Bam in 66.53 seconds.

The team competition saw Al Shaqab take first place with a combined time of 124.31 seconds, followed by Al Bida' in second with 131.54 seconds and Ajwad Bronze in third with 129.19 seconds. The awards were presented by Saeed al-Rashdi, Deputy Tournament Director.

The Future Riders 90cm two-phase competition saw Saud Abdullah al-Mohannadi take first place in 43.75 seconds aboard Beyonce. Al-Najla Abdullah al-Khulaifi finished second on Violet in 44.81 seconds, while Sultan Abdulaziz al-Sada placed third riding Argileth in 44.84 seconds. Vasco Manuel Coelho, Vice President of the Portuguese Equestrian Federation, presented the awards.

In the Preliminary Dressage competition, Nadine Ejazakhtar claimed first place with 69.445 points, followed by Judy Leader with 67.699 points and Khalid Mohammed al-Ghanim with 64.762 points.

Hamad Nasser al-Marri topped the Introductory Dressage Silver Tour with 70.403 points, while Michelle Grimes finished second with 69.375 points and Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri placed third with 66.139 points.

In the Junior category, al-Marri secured first and third places with scores of 70.403 and 63.042 points, respectively, while Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri took second with 66.350 points.

Jassim Al-Jaham al-Kuwari dominated the Dressage Gold Tour, taking first place with 72.075 points. Youssef Essamlali finished second with 68.350 points, while Michelle Grimes came third with 67.934 points.

In the Team Dressage competition, Ajwad Dressage secured the title with 137.964 points. Triple E finished second with 134.459 points, narrowly ahead of Spears, which collected 134.323 points. The dressage winners received their awards from judge Maryam al-Jaidah.

Cyrine Cherif Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour Qatar Equestrian Federation Khalid Abdulaziz al-Eid