MENAFN - Gulf Times) Manchester City's winless Premier League run extended to four games after a damaging 1-1 draw against Fulham, while leaders Arsenal were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Saturday.

Third-placed City trail six points behind Arsenal as their title challenge wilts in the wake of a guilty verdict on widespread breaches of financial rules.

The club deny any wrongdoing but are likely to be hit with a severe points penalty, and possibly even relegation, unless they overturn the ruling on appeal.

After seven consecutive league wins to start Enzo Maresca's reign, the off-field uncertainty appears to have derailed City's quest to topple Arsenal.

Fulham had lost every meeting against City for the past 15 years but got their reward after striking early through Rodrigo Muniz at the Etihad Stadium.

City were furious that Erling Haaland's equaliser before half-time was controversially ruled out as the Norwegian was deemed to have kicked the ball out of the grasp of Bernd Leno.

Elliot Anderson's sweet strike saved City from a fourth consecutive defeat, but they were booed off after another disappointing display.

"Almost 80 percent of the goals we concede are in the first 20 minutes and it's for sure something we need to improve," said Maresca.

At St James' Park, Eberechi Eze put Arsenal ahead in the 33rd minute with a clinical close-range finish from Kai Havertz's pass.

But Newcastle rocked Mikel Arteta's men in the second half.

Harvey Barnes fired Newcastle's 49th-minute equaliser from William Osula's pass after Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard conceded possession cheaply.

When Dan Burn headed down from Lewis Hall's corner, Malick Thiaw pounced to give Newcastle the lead with a 62nd-minute tap-in.

Noni Madueke saved Arsenal from only their second league defeat this season, cutting inside for a low drive that eluded Lukas Hornicek's weak attempted save in the 78th minute.

Arsenal are six points above second-placed Brighton, who can close the gap with a win at Hull on Sunday.

CHELSEA ON THE ROCKS

Leeds climbed to sixth place after coming from behind to stun Chelsea with a 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Emmanuel Emegha's first Chelsea goal opened the scoring, but the Blues have now lost four of their last five matches to put manager Xabi Alonso under scrutiny.

Noah Okafor quickly levelled for Leeds before Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the visitors in front from the penalty spot.

Okafor delivered a thumping finish into the top corner and Brenden Aaronson delivered the final blow in stoppage time as Leeds savoured a famous win at the home of one of their historic rivals.

"We need to be tougher. It's something mandatory in this competition. Today we were in a fragile moment mentally," Alonso said.

Bournemouth climbed into the Champions League places as their sensational run continued with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Evanilson struck for the sixth consecutive league game and Justin Kluivert added a second as the Cherries' winning run in all competitions stretched to nine games.

Teenager Luca Williams-Barnett was the star of Tottenham's 2-0 win over Ipswich as he netted on his first Premier League start before Dominic Solanke added a second to secure a fourth win in five for Roberto De Zerbi's men.

Thomas Frank's arrival at Crystal Palace failed to inspire a turnaround in the Eagles' fortunes as they lost 3-2 at Coventry to remain bottom of the table.

Dwight McNeil's late own goal gave the Sky Blues a vital victory in their quest for survival back in the top flight after four goals were shared in a thrilling first half.

Sunderland frustrated Aston Villa in a 0-0 draw that lifted the Black Cats above Manchester United in the relegation zone.

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of United for the first time at Liverpool on Sunday with the Red Devils second bottom of the table.

Manchester City Premier League Arsenal Newcastle