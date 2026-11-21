MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lazio will continue their surprise stay at the top of Serie A for at least another week after thumping Lecce 3-0 on Saturday, as red-hot Donyell Malen scored four at Parma to shoot Roma second.

Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio are two points ahead of their local rivals thanks to goals in each half from Tijjani Noslin and a late Davide Frattesi strike.

Reigning champions Inter Milan will close to within a point of Lazio with a win at struggling Atalanta.

It was a straightforward win in Rome for Lazio over a Lecce team now winless in five matches, with just one point collected in that run.

Lazio looked to be in turmoil heading into this season, with a long-standing fan protest against owner Claudio Lotito leaving the Stadio Olimpico sparsely populated for home matches.

But they have dropped just four points since the start of the season and are yet to be beaten after 12 matches.

"I am proud of the mentality and the hunger shown today," said Gattuso to DAZN.

"It's all down to the players, they have the right mentality, hunger and team spirit. What they are doing is incredible."

Malen took his tally in all competitions for Roma this season to 16 ahead of Wednesday's daunting Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Netherlands forward opened the scoring six minutes before half-time with a brilliant touch and finish, and put Roma, also unbeaten in the league, back in the lead in the 68th minute.

Rodrigo Mora added Roma's third moments later and then Malen capped another superb display with two more expert finishes.

Como stay six points behind the leaders in fourth with a 2-0 home win over Cagliari.

Cesc Fabregas' team welcome AEK Athens in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Juventus next weekend.

AC Milan will move back into the top four ahead of Como with a home win over high-flying Frosinone on Sunday.

Lazio Serie A Lecce