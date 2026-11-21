MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayyan returned to the summit of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) standings after Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a hat-trick and Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira struck twice in a thrilling 5-3 victory over Al Shahania at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday.

The concluding fixture of the 10th round produced an eight-goal spectacle, with Al Rayyan appearing to be cruising towards a comfortable victory before Al Shahania staged a spirited late fightback, scoring twice in stoppage time to reduce the deficit.

Mitrovic was the star of the evening, finding the net three times in a commanding attacking display, while Pereira's brace further strengthened Al Rayyan's grip on the contest.

Pereira opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give The Lions an early advantage before Mitrovic doubled their lead in the 24th minute.

The Serbian striker struck again just before half-time in the 45th minute, putting Al Rayyan firmly in control as they headed into the break with a commanding advantage.

Mitrovic completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute, converting from the penalty spot to extend the lead and put Al Rayyan in a seemingly unassailable position.

Al Shahania, however, refused to surrender and continued to battle despite the mounting deficit. Pereira added his second of the night in the 79th minute, taking Al Rayyan's tally to five and seemingly putting the result beyond doubt.

The home side showed admirable determination in the closing stages, finding the net twice in stoppage time to give the scoreline a more respectable look and provide a dramatic finish to the encounter.

Despite the late resistance, Al Rayyan held on to secure all three points and return to the top of the QSL table.

The victory lifted Al Rayyan to 24 points from 10 matches, moving them above defending champions Al Sadd, who dropped to second place with 21 points. Al Duhail also have 21 points and occupy third position.

For Al Shahania, the defeat leaves them at the 10th spot with just 10 points.

For Al Shahania, Mohamed Surag (16th) and Bahaa Ellethy (90+2) and Francesco Antonucci (90+2 – Penalty) were on target.

AL SAILIYA SCORE FIRST WIN

Earlier at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, Al Sailiya registered their first win of the league this season as they edged Al Wakrah 3-2, courtesy a decisive 76th-minute strike from Younes Belhanda.

After a goalless first half, the contest burst into life in the second period, with five goals scored within 15 minutes.

Mohamed Taabouni broke the deadlock for Al Sailiya in the 61st minute before Luis Alberto restored parity for Al Wakrah just two minutes later.

Al Sailiya regained their advantage through Joselu in the 65th minute, but an own goal by Matias Nani three minutes later brought Al Wakrah level again at 2-2.

However, Belhanda struck in the 76th minute to restore Al Sailiya's lead and ultimately secure maximum points for his side who increased their tally to four points, while Al Wakrah remained on 11 points.

The victory capped an impressive attacking display from Al Sailiya, who showed resilience to regain the lead twice after being pegged back by their opponents in a fiercely contested second half.

Al Rayyan QSL Qatar Stars League Aleksandar Mitrovic