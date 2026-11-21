MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chile produced the comeback of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 so far, recovering from two goals down to beat Algeria 4-2 as Brazil, Colombia, Serbia and Venezuela also secured victories on an action-packed Saturday at the Aspire Zone.

Chile looked in serious trouble after Algeria raced into a two-goal lead through Ilyes Mekkaoui and Yacine Abed, but Rodrigo Catalan pulled one back before Lucas Lopez headed in the equaliser.

Amaro Perez then completed Chile's turnaround in the 34th minute, weaving through a challenge inside the area before prodding the ball home. Jonathan Guerrero sealed the victory in the 82nd minute after a mazy run and cool finish. The result put Chile top of Group J after the opening round, while Algeria were left bottom.

Brazil also had to work hard for their three points in Group I, edging Republic of Ireland 2-1 thanks to Eduardo's spectacular late winner. Rodrigo put Brazil ahead in the 30th minute with a pinpoint header, but Ireland responded just before half-time when Ryan Sheridan lashed a powerful right-footed shot into the net.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Eduardo collected the ball on the left, shifted it onto his right foot and unleashed a scorching effort that flew in off the underside of the bar in the 71st minute.

“It was a nervous debut. At half-time, we said to each other that we needed to play more bravely,” Eduardo said.“I was able to cut inside, a region of the pitch that I also feel comfortable to play and, thank to God, I could score.”

The victory put Brazil top of Group I, with Costa Rica and Tanzania sharing second place after their 2-2 draw.

Costa Rica appeared to be cruising after Jefrey Urbina and Jorshuad Pilarte put them two goals ahead inside the opening 15 minutes. Urbina produced a long-range stunner before Pilarte doubled the advantage with a superb free-kick.

Tanzania, however, refused to surrender on their World Cup debut. Faraji Kayanda pulled one back with a deflected effort shortly after the interval before heading in his second in the 73rd minute to complete the comeback and earn Tanzania a point.

In Group L, Colombia left it late to beat Japan 2-1, with Samuel Martinez converting a stoppage-time penalty after Japan had been reduced to 10 men. Colombia took the lead in the fifth minute when Miguel Agamez volleyed home after Adrian Mosquera's driving run down the right.

Japan levelled before half-time through Kakeru Saito, who finished after Maki Kitahara headed Riku Nakashima's deep cross across the face of goal.

Japan's hopes of holding on for a point were hit when Anthony Motosuna was sent off for a second yellow card with just under 15 minutes remaining.

Martinez then won a penalty in the 90th minute when he was brought down by Sosuke Hoshi. The Colombia No. 10 dusted himself down and converted the spot-kick in the third minute of added time.

Serbia also made a winning start to their maiden U-17 World Cup campaign, defeating Honduras 2-0. Substitute Tadija Samardzic made the difference, scoring twice after coming off the bench. He opened the scoring from close range five minutes after half-time before sealing the victory in the 71st minute with a towering header from Matej Strika's cross.

Venezuela also began Group K with three points after defeating Cameroon 2-1. Roman Lozada opened the scoring in the 29th minute, stealing in to divert Enmanuel Brito's header into the net. Santiago Sanchez doubled Venezuela's advantage on the hour, side-footing home an Andy Saavedra cross.

Cameroon were reduced to 10 men when Eric Bolo was sent off for a second yellow card, but they set up a tense finish when Aviel Hentcho pulled one back in the second minute of stoppage time. Venezuela held on to claim victory.

Mexico joined Venezuela at the top of Group K after a narrow 1-0 victory over Romania.

Adan Sanchez scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, collecting the ball just outside the area before unleashing an unstoppable left-footed strike into the top corner.

In Group J, Dominican Republic and Montenegro shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw between two U-17 World Cup debutants.

Mark Djokaj gave Montenegro the lead in the 12th minute with a neat finish, but Dominican Republic responded through Kamil Castillo, who rifled home the equaliser 12 minutes later. Both teams pushed for a winner after the break but had to settle for a point.

FIFA U-17 Qatar 2026 WC Aspire Zone