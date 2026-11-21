MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Temperatures will dip slightly on Sunday, bringing pleasant autumn conditions to most parts of the Kingdom, with mild weather expected to continue through Wednesday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Sunday's weather will be pleasant across most regions and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with high-level clouds and moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally pick up.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 23 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, compared with 21 C in West Amman and the Sharah highlands, 20 C in the northern highlands and 26 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 28 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 31 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 30 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

Similar conditions will prevail on Monday and Tuesday, with pleasant temperatures across most regions and moderate weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Some low-level clouds are expected, accompanied by light southeasterly winds.

A further slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, although pleasant weather will persist across most areas, with moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Low-level clouds will appear, while winds will shift to moderate northwesterlies.

//Petra// RZ