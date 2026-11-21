MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Cloudy with occasional clear spells. Light sleet is expected overnight in the northeastern part of the country and during the day in the western and northern regions. No significant precipitation is expected elsewhere.

“Southwesterly winds of 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some western regions during the day.

“Night-time temperatures will range from +2°C to -4°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 0°C and +5°C. In the southern and southeastern regions, temperatures will range from +2°C to +8°C both at night and during the day,” forecasters said.

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Cloudy weather with occasional clear spells is also expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. No significant precipitation is forecast overnight, while light sleet is expected during the day.

Temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from +2°C to -3°C at night and from 0°C to +5°C during the day. In Kyiv, temperatures will be around 0°C at night and +2°C to +4°C during the day.