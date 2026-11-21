MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the announcement while speaking with journalists in a chat, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The updated list that we handed over to the Ombudsman and the American side is as follows: Oleshky - this has already been completed. Next are Radensk, Kostohryzove, Hola Prystan, Stara Zburivka, Nova Zburivka, Hladkivka, Velyki Kopani, Kardashynka, and Velyka Kardashynka. These are in the Kherson region.

Next round of peace talks depends on US, Zelensky says

“In the Zaporizhzhia region: Maiachka, Zlatopil, Dniprorudne, Kamianske, Verkhnia Krynytsia, and Vasylivka,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the list will be updated. In particular, officials will assess how many people are in each settlement and what condition they are in, in towns and villages located in temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a ceasefire was in effect in the area around the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region from October 27 to November 1 to facilitate a humanitarian operation.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine