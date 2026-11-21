MENAFN - UkrinForm) Nedim Useinov, a member of the Coordination Council of the World Congress of Crimean Tatars, said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya.

“Ukraine's task here is to persuade those countries and the people attending such events. We pursue other objectives at other events. But at international, global events like these, our task is to find language that representatives of African countries can understand. We had several guests from that region, from that part of the world, here, and perhaps they will suddenly understand, hear Ukraine's position and begin to defend it back home,” Useinov said.

He cited a panel discussion on the occupation of Crimea, which was also attended by guests from African countries. Participants discussed restrictions on the freedom of Crimean Tatars in the digital space as a manifestation of Russia's colonial policy. In Useinov's view, the very concept of colonialism helps explain to representatives of Global South countries what is happening on the peninsula.

Useinov noted that representatives of aggressor states meet with representatives of democratic countries at UN and OSCE forums. He himself opposes inviting Russia to such events. At the same time, he said, Ukraine's participation in these meetings is important primarily because it provides an opportunity to address representatives of other countries directly and explain the situation, thereby countering Russian influence.

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As Ukrinform reported, the destruction of cultural heritage and the environment in Crimea by Russia was discussed at the climate conference in Antalya.