By Caribbean News Global

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Barbados and the United Nations will co-host the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety on 23 November 2026, bringing together political leaders, leading AI researchers, technology executives, innovators developing AI for diverse languages and communities, and civil society leaders to discuss international cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) safety and how its benefits can be shared more widely.

Through two focused roundtables, the Summit will bring those developing AI, those studying its risks and those responsible for governing it into direct conversation.

The Summit comes at a time when the risks and opportunities of AI cross borders, and many countries are affected by AI systems; they have little capacity to assess or influence. Discussions will explore where international cooperation can improve AI safety and preparedness, and how countries and communities can shape AI development and benefit from it.

There will be media opportunity to put questions to prime minister Mottley and secretary-general Guterres.

The Summit's opening session, a fireside conversation with prime minister Mia Amor Mottley and UN secretary-general António Guterres, moderated by Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, will be livestreamed.