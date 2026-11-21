MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The board of directors of the Bank of Canada announced Friday that Governor Tiff Macklem has informed them that he will not seek a second term as Governor when his seven-year term expires on June 2, 2027.

The board has begun a search process to select the next Governor of the Bank.

The Governor thanked the board of directors of the Bank of Canada, the minister of finance and the prime minister for entrusting him with the stewardship of Canada's central bank.