Bank Of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem To Step Down In June 2027
The board has begun a search process to select the next Governor of the Bank.
The Governor thanked the board of directors of the Bank of Canada, the minister of finance and the prime minister for entrusting him with the stewardship of Canada's central bank.
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