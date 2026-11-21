MENAFN - Asia Times) The Trump administration is weighing whether to require American companies to disclose their use of Chinese artificial intelligence, Reuters reported on November 18.

The deliberation comes as models from Chinese developers, including DeepSeek, Alibaba and Moonshot AI, gain traction among US enterprises seeking capable, lower-cost alternatives to flagship offerings from leading American labs. Airbnb, for one, runs its customer service bot on Alibaba's Qwen.

Yet even as Washington debates disclosure rules, American tech giants are actively selling access to those very rivals. In March 2025, Amazon Web Services added DeepSeek-R1 to Bedrock, its cloud AI platform. A US business can now deploy an AI engine built in China while paying an American provider to run it securely on domestic servers.

That arrangement captures a fundamental shift in the US-China tech rivalry. Chinese developers are building global market share by giving their software away, while American cloud providers make money from the infrastructure required to run it.

For frontier AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic, which rely on premium subscription and API fees, the pressing question is how much pricing power they can retain when a free-to-download alternative performs nearly as well.

Alibaba's Qwen and DeepSeek's R1 are frequently described as“open source,” implying their underlying code is entirely free to inspect and rebuild.“Open-weight” is the more accurate term.

Think of weights as the mathematical memory a model builds up while training on vast amounts of data. Publishing these weights allows anyone to download and run the finished AI, even though reconstructing it from scratch still requires the original training data and engineering recipe.

For corporate buyers, downloadable weights alter the financial equation. A firm can run a model on its own hardware, host it through a preferred cloud vendor, or lock in a vetted version without worrying about sudden changes from an outside provider.