While the collections are slightly lower than day 1 in India, the Tamil version of O.M has performed well with total collection of Rs11.40 crore. Global collections have crossed Rs60 crore.

In terms of box office collections, O.M grossed Rs15.40 crore in net collections in India on Day 2. Overall, global collections stand at Rs60.90 crore after Day 2.

O.M Day 2 Box Office Collection

On its second day, O.M has earned Rs15.40 crore in net collections from 6488 shows. With the Tamil version contributing maximum of Rs11.40 crore from 3768 show. It earned Rs3.50 crore from 1645 show in Telugu. The Hindi version earned Rs50 lakh from 1075 show.

Global O.M Box Office Collection

The net collections from India are at Rs33.50 crore while the total gross is at Rs38.90 crore. On Saturday, overseas markets gave a good performance to earn Rs10 crore. Thus, the total international gross is at Rs22 crore. And the total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs60.90 crore.

About O.M: Operation Mole

O.M: Operation Mole is an action thriller movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The movie revolves around an undercover operation to bring down the smuggling of red sandalwood. As the undercover agent and the special squad work to dismantle the operation, several conflicts and dangerous situations arise in the process. The film was released in the theatres on November 20, 2026.

Crew and Cast

The movie stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela along with Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Renu Desai, and Sanjay Swaroop. Dhanush plays the lead in the movie. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Police Officer. A prominent part has been played by Mammootty in the movie. Rajkumar Periasamy has written and directed the movie. Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal, and Azmat Jagmag are producers of this movie. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasan has done the cinematography, and R. Kalaivanan has done editing.