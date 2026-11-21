The Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan al-Thani participated yesterday in a panel session titled:“A Multi-Rail Future: What Should Come First”. In a statement, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) said that the participation was on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, held from 18-20 November 2026.

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