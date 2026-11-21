MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 22 (IANS) South Korea is expected to rank fourth globally in annual exports this year after its cumulative exports surpassed $1 trillion for the first time last week, data showed on Sunday.

According to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and U.N. Comtrade, a trade statistics database run by the United Nations, South Korea posted $595.3 billion in exports in the first seven months of 2026.

It ranked fifth, behind China with $2.52 trillion, the United States with $1.44 trillion, Germany with $1.12 trillion and the Netherlands with $627.7 billion, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said it believes South Korea overtook the Netherlands after July as exports accelerated, driven by strong semiconductor shipments amid an artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The ministry said South Korea is expected to finish the year as the world's fourth-largest exporter, with annual shipments reaching $1.17 trillion.

However, WTO and U.N. data showed that South Korea ranked eighth when semiconductor exports were excluded from its total shipments.

South Korea's non-semiconductor exports totalled $413.6 billion over the seven-month period, trailing Mexico with $468.8 billion, Italy with $465.8 billion and Japan with $428.8 billion.

Semiconductor exports accounted for 30.5 percent of the country's total exports over the cited period, the second-highest share among the top 10 exporting countries, behind Taiwan with 32.4 percent.

Separate government data showed that the share of semiconductors in South Korea's exports has risen sharply in recent months, reaching 47.5 percent in August, 49.9 percent in September and 49 percent in October.

Experts have pointed out that such growing reliance on semiconductors could make the country susceptible to external shocks, such as a downturn in the semiconductor cycle, undermining the sustainability of its export growth.

They have called for further efforts to identify new sources of export growth to reduce South Korea's reliance on semiconductors and maintain the export growth momentum.

-IANS

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