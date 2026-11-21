MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Several Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid tribute to former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, also known as "Neta ji", was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. He went on to establish the Samajwadi Party (SP). He served three terms as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and was also India's Union Minister of Defence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on the social media platform 'X', "Humble tributes on the birth anniversary of former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and 'Padma Vibhushan' recipient Mulayam Singh Yadav."

SP National President and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Akhilesh Yadav, also took to social media and paid heartfelt tributes to the former Chief Minister.

"On the birth anniversary of the revered Netaji today, we bow to him with deepest reverence and renew our pledge to embrace his socialist principles and humane, practical values with even greater conviction and put them into practice in every sphere of life," Akhilesh Yadav posted on X.

"The simplest lesson we learned from the revered Netaji was: stand by someone in their time of need, and if anyone comes seeking 'help', help them as much as possible. We also learned that someone may have turned against you for some reason or under pressure, but not everyone is bad or rotten all the time. So whenever someone sincerely and selflessly takes a step toward mending a relationship, do not hesitate to reach out in return," the SP chief added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state government minister Dayashankar Singh, and BJP state unit president Pankaj Chaudhary also paid their respects to the former Chief Minister on his birth anniversary.

BJP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Seth and Neeraj Shekhar also paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party took to its official X handle and said, "A thousand salutations and humble tributes on the birth anniversary of the founder of the Samajwadi Party, former Defence Minister of the country, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and 'Padma Vibhushan' recipient, Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav."

SP leader Santosh Pandey, in a post on X, said, "Your ideas will live on, Mulayam. A thousand salutations and heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of the founder of the Samajwadi Party, former Defence Minister of the country, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and 'Padma Vibhushan' recipient, Mulayam Singh Yadav."