MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchendur, Nov 22 (IANS) The Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, has directed artistes performing at its religious programmes to refrain from praising individuals after two singers raised slogans hailing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister during the Kanda Sashti festival.

Singers Pushpavanam Kuppusamy and Velmurugan took part in a devotional music programme on November 15, when the temple held the Soorasamharam, the high point of the festival. During the concert, the singers called out wishes for the Chief Minister and the minister to live long.

Several political parties and Hindu organisations condemned the slogans, and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Both singers subsequently expressed regret and offered explanations for their remarks.

In a statement referring to the November 15 concert, the temple administration said the slogans and the public criticism they had drawn had damaged the shrine's reputation. It asked artistes taking part in future programmes to confine their performances to devotional songs and chants and to avoid verses unrelated to worship.

The direction covers both devotional concerts and other spiritual programmes organised by the temple.

While the controversy arose over slogans hailing two members of the state government, the administration framed its instruction more broadly, asking performers to avoid any tribute to an individual during these events.

The concert was part of the celebrations at the seafront shrine, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan. Each year, on the evening of the sixth day of Kanda Sashti, devotees gather on the shore at Tiruchendur for a ritual enactment of Murugan's victory over the demon king Surapadman. The episode gives the Soorasamharam its name.

The observances begin on the first morning when Jayantinathar, the processional form of Murugan, appears with his consorts Valli and Deivanai. A fire ritual and worship follow. On the sixth day, the deity is taken to the seashore without his consorts for the enactment of the battle.

The performance depicts Surapadman assuming different forms as he tries to overcome Murugan, who defeats him in each encounter. The celebrations continue the following day with the Tirukalyanam, the ceremonial wedding of Murugan and Deivanai.

The wedding marks a change in the character of the observances, as the evening battle on the shore gives way to the marriage rites.