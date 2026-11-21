Corporate Earnings Momentum Expected to Sustain Growth in FY27 H2

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Corporate earnings momentum is expected to remain supportive in the second half of FY27, with healthy demand across key sectors, improving business activity and strong order pipelines likely to sustain growth, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The brokerage said management commentary during the September quarter earnings season remained constructive across several sectors, with companies expressing optimism about demand, business expansion and execution prospects, although input-cost pressures and geopolitical uncertainties remain key monitorables.

In its report, Motilal Oswal said the second quarter of FY27 delivered a broad-based earnings beat, with 28 sectors meeting or exceeding its expectations. Earnings growth was primarily driven by banking, financial services, insurance, metals, oil and gas, and automobiles. These four broad sectors accounted for 77 per cent of the incremental year-on-year earnings growth, while other sectors also made positive contributions.

The outlook for automobiles remained positive, supported by strong retail performance, lean channel inventories and export growth. Two-wheeler manufacturers expect industry growth in the mid-to-high single digits in the second half, while passenger vehicle manufacturers are guiding for high-single-digit industry growth. In capital goods, healthy order inflows across domestic and export markets, particularly from private-sector customers, are expected to support growth. Demand remains strong across power transmission and distribution, data centres, infrastructure, utilities and renewable energy.

Banks also reported healthy credit demand across corporate, small and medium enterprises and secured retail segments. The brokerage expects a gradual recovery in net interest margins during the second half of FY27, supported by the deployment of surplus liquidity and easing funding costs, although pressure could persist for some lenders in the near term. Metals companies expect improved performance in the second half, aided by higher volumes, better realisations and an improved product mix. Rising coking coal costs in the third quarter could, however, weigh on margins. Consumer companies expect sequential margin improvement in the second half as pricing actions, cost-saving initiatives and operating leverage take effect. The technology sector remained a notable area of divergence, with demand supported by artificial intelligence-led transformation and cost optimisation, while discretionary spending and macroeconomic uncertainty continued to constrain some segments. (ANI)