MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The(ABCC ) is bringing Brazilian companies to exhibit from Monday (23) at Big 5 Global, the largest construction trade show in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event generated USD 3.34 billion in business last year and will feature Tramontina, Cortag, Ornare and Trifasico Electrical Equipment Trading at the space organized by the ABCC.

“After many years away from this trade show, and considering market data for the region's construction sector and its potential, we decided to resume our participation by bringing Brazilian companies,” said ABCC Marketing & Communications Director Marina Sarruf.

According to the executive, the companies exhibiting in the space organized by the institution already have operations in the UAE, including offices and showrooms, and will attend the trade show to expand sales.

Tramontina has a diverse portfolio that includes kitchen equipment, appliances, furniture, and tools for agriculture, gardening and construction, as well as electrical supplies and other products. Cortag offers solutions for cutting and installing flooring and wall coverings, diamond tools, as well as construction tools and accessories. Ornare supplies high-end custom-made furniture. Trifasico Electrical Equipment Trading operates in the electrical equipment sector.

“There is significant potential for Brazil to grow as a supplier to the Arab construction market. What we export is still limited. From January to October this year, exports totaled USD 154 million. But we are growing. They were up 90% from the same period in 2025,” Sarruf said.

According to the director, this is strong growth, but the figure remains small compared with the size of Arab construction imports and Brazil's exports to all markets.

According to data from the ABCC's Market Intelligence Department, Brazil's main construction-related exports to Arab countries include electrical transformers, iron or steel scrap, knives and blades, electrical circuit equipment, iron or steel pipes and fittings, and taps and valves. Saudi Arabia is the region's largest buyer, accounting for 60% of Brazil's exports, followed by the UAE with 26%, Morocco with 5%, Oman with 2% and Egypt with 2%.

ABCC Market Intelligence Manager Marcus Vinicius said the Arabian Gulf region accounts for 90% of purchases of Brazilian construction products, and like Sarruf, he highlighted the size of the market and Brazil's potential as an exporter. The region imports about USD 100 billion worth of construction materials annually, he said. Brazil, meanwhile, exports far more construction materials to all markets than it does to Arab countries, totaling USD 7 billion from January to October.

At Big 5 Global, the Brazilian companies exhibiting with the ABCC will have the support of the institution's International Office team in Dubai, including commercial and business relations professionals, to facilitate contact with potential importers. Marcus Vinicius advises companies to seek closer ties with local architecture firms, as they are involved in future construction projects in the region. He cautions that projects already underway typically have their suppliers selected.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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