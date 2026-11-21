MENAFN - USA Art News) New York's fall auction week generated approximatelyin total sales, an increase from last year's, despite a complex market environment marked by stock market fluctuations and a high-profile restitution dispute. Evening sales at Sotheby's, Christie's, and Phillips collectively brought in about, exceeding their combined low estimate of. This sum represents arise from therecorded in last year's evening sales. Day sales contributed an additional

Sotheby's led the evening sales with $1.2 billion, an 18 percent increase from its comparable sales last year. This total came from 136 lots across two nights. The Blaquier-Arrieta Collection and modern evening sales on November 18 generated $778 million, while contemporary works, including the Baum Collection, fetched $378 million. Key sales included Vincent van Gogh's Châtaigniers en fleurs (1890) for $190.4 million, following a last-minute agreement with Jewish heirs, and Paul Cézanne's Arlequin (1888–90) for $111 million.

Christie's secured second place in the evening sales with $772 million from 130 lots across two auctions. This figure marked a five percent decline from last year's equivalent sales. Its 20th-century auction yielded $626.6 million, boosted by Wassily Kandinsky's record-setting Betonte Ecken (1922–23), which sold for $85.8 million, and Gustav Klimt's Litzlbergkeller (1915–16), which achieved $82.3 million. The 21st-century evening sale, featuring works from the collections of Antonio Homem Sonnabend and Agnes Gund, saw Jean-Michel Basquiat's Untitled (Leonardo and His Five Grotesque Heads) sell for $28 million, below its estimate.

Phillips experienced its strongest spring sales since 2022, realizing $104.4 million from a 22-lot modern and contemporary auction. This represents a 55 percent increase over last year's $67.3 million sale, which included 33 works. Amedeo Modigliani's stone head Tête (1911–12) was a highlight, selling for $44.6 million. The highest price for a living artist's work, Yoshitomo Nara's In the Milky Lake / Thinking One (2011), sold for $15.9 million outside the main fall auction week via Fair Warning.

Betsy Bickar, Head of Art Advisory, commented on bidder caution.“Even clients who conducted significant due diligence on the works and on the pricing wanted to remain conservative,” she said via email. Suzanne Modica of Modica Carr Art Advisory noted that many works, including a 1990 Gerhard Richter from the Marian Goodman collection, struggled to reach their low estimates. Art advisor Lauren Bender attributed this to“aggressive estimates” but also observed“an abundance of quality hitting the block.”

In the day sales, Christie's took the lead with $225.6 million, followed by Sotheby's with $157.1 million, and Phillips with $23.4 million. Andrew Massad of Massad Fine Art highlighted strong interest in Impressionist and modern day sales, noting that“the art your grandparents owned is the new New Now.” Despite a challenging economic climate, the overall market demonstrated resilience, with experts suggesting houses managed reserves effectively to complete sales, though profitability considering guarantees remains an open question, particularly for collections like Blaquier-Arrieta, which hammered $56.5 million below its low estimate.

We previously reported:

New York's November auction week is set to see art sales reach around $2 billion, with major houses Sotheby's, Christie's, and Phillips featuring

Source: Artnet News