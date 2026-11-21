MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Settling outstanding arrears owed to international oil and gas companies is expected to provide a significant boost to foreign investment in Egypt's energy sector, paving the way for increased exploration, new discoveries and a potential recovery in domestic gas production, former Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla told Daily News Egypt in an exclusive interview.

Speaking on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi, El Molla said that honouring the state's financial commitments to foreign partners would help restore investor confidence and encourage further investment in exploration and production activities.

He also highlighted the importance of new discoveries in narrowing the gap between domestic gas production and consumption, reducing reliance on imports and maximising the use of Egypt's existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure. El Molla also discussed Egypt's regional energy ambitions, particularly its cooperation with Cyprus and its position as a regional hub for gas trading and transportation.

Egypt has recently announced the settlement of outstanding arrears owed to international oil and gas companies. To what extent do you believe this step will help restore investor confidence and attract fresh investment in upstream exploration and production?

Settling these arrears is an obligation that must be fulfilled. The state should honour its contracts and commitments to foreign partners. There is no doubt that paying the outstanding arrears will provide a significant boost to further investment by foreign partners. God willing, we will see increased investment in exploration and production.

Egypt has been facing declining domestic gas production and increasing reliance on LNG imports. What are the main structural challenges behind this decline, and what measures are needed to reverse the trend?

Natural decline is a familiar feature of the oil and gas industry. We are dealing with underground reservoirs containing hydrocarbons. The more drilling we undertake, the greater the opportunities to make new discoveries that can add to reserves. However, as wells mature, their production naturally declines. Imports help compensate for this decline and bridge the gap in domestic supply.

Returning to the issue of arrears, greater investment by our partners should lead to new discoveries that can be added to production. This would improve the balance between production and consumption and reduce our need for imports compared with current levels.

Beyond settling financial arrears, what specific policy reforms, fiscal incentives or contractual arrangements would make Egypt more attractive to international energy companies?

I do not think the Egyptian market lacks anything specific when it comes to attracting international companies. The major players are already present: large American and European companies, major regional firms, independent companies and local companies.

What we need is a discovery significant enough to have a direct impact on production. Companies holding concessions have drilling plans across various areas, including the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Suez, and the Western and Eastern Deserts. We are optimistic that new discoveries will help support domestic production in the near future.

Egypt has significant gas infrastructure, including LNG export facilities in Idku and Damietta. How can the country maximise the use of this infrastructure while addressing the growing demand of its domestic market?

That is correct. Egypt has been an oil-producing country for more than a century. Over the years, we have built, developed and expanded our infrastructure, including facilities for liquefying and exporting natural gas.

We can make better use of these plants if major domestic discoveries enable us to meet local demand and export the surplus. We can also use them to export gas discovered in neighbouring countries, generating economic value from our existing infrastructure.

Egypt has long emphasised its role as a regional centre for energy and oil and gas trade. The establishment of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum supports this role by bringing together countries across the region. Our infrastructure for receiving and exporting natural gas, including LNG, is well equipped and could be expanded if larger volumes are required. It can serve Egypt, the region and the wider world.

How sustainable is Egypt's ambition to remain a regional gas hub if domestic production continues to decline and the country remains dependent on imported gas to meet part of its demand?

Being a regional gas hub does not necessarily mean being a net exporter. A country may import gas, or it may produce gas without exporting it. What matters is having the infrastructure and geographical position to manage gas flows, whether from east to west, north to south or in the opposite direction, including flows from imports into the domestic market or from the domestic market to the rest of the world.

Egypt plays an important role in the Eastern Mediterranean gas system because it has ports, berths, liquefaction plants and regasification facilities on both the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. Its geographical position is central to the region. This role does not depend directly on whether Egypt itself is a gas producer, exporter or importer.

How important is cooperation with Cyprus and other Eastern Mediterranean countries in securing additional gas supplies for Egypt, and what are the main commercial and logistical challenges that need to be addressed?

Cooperation with Cyprus is essential. It began years ago with the delimitation of the exclusive economic zones between Egypt and Cyprus. This helped pave the way for the Zohr discovery, while Cyprus has also made discoveries of its own, including Aphrodite and Cronos.

Cyprus has a relatively small domestic market. Developing these fields requires access to nearby facilities and infrastructure, which Egypt has. Cyprus could therefore produce and export the gas, generating revenue from these resources. Egypt, in turn, could make better use of its facilities and benefit from the gas flowing into the country. This could also give Egypt priority in importing some of the gas produced in Cyprus.

Based on your experience as Minister of Petroleum, what is the single most important decision Egypt needs to make today to unlock the next phase of investment and growth in its oil and gas sector?

I do not think there is one single decision. Success in any sector, particularly oil and gas, depends on a combination of factors.

We should continue offering international exploration bid rounds and encouraging our existing partners, as well as other international companies, to undertake more drilling and exploration so that domestic production can increase. We must sustain this approach by continuing exploration activities, issuing tenders and bid rounds, working with international companies and supporting further drilling until we make discoveries that strengthen domestic production.