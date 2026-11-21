MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Saturday called for reform of the international financial system to give developing countries greater access to affordable, long-term financing and ease their debt burdens, saying Africa should help shape global rules rather than simply receive them.

Al-Sisi made the remarks in a recorded speech marking the opening of the sixth Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, held on November 21-22 under the theme“Redefining the Global Commons: Africa's Active Role in an Era of Disruption”.

He said the meeting was taking place amid intensifying geopolitical tensions and overlapping regional and international crises, with African countries facing rising energy and food costs, disrupted supply chains and mounting debt burdens, alongside conflicts across the continent.

Al-Sisi outlined three main messages, beginning with the need to preserve international cooperation and multilateralism.

He said shortcomings in the multilateral system should serve as a reason to reform and renew it on more balanced and equitable foundations, rather than abandon it.

Al-Sisi said Africa should become an active partner in shaping the rules of the international system and play a greater role in building what he described as a fairer and more effective global order.

He said Africa's approach to global challenges should place development at its core and give developing countries a realistic opportunity to reduce poverty and inequality.

Achieving this would require serious reform of the international financial system to improve access to affordable, long-term development finance and reduce debt burdens, he said.

Al-Sisi also described peacebuilding, reconstruction and post-conflict development in Africa and the Arab region as an urgent priority and a shared international responsibility.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the Aswan Forum, first launched in 2019, reflected Egypt's view that peace, security and development were closely interconnected.

Sustainable peace, he said, required strong national institutions and comprehensive approaches that address the underlying causes of conflict.

Abdelatty said current geopolitical and economic tensions were affecting strategic waterways, energy and food markets, and global supply chains, placing particular pressure on African and developing countries.

He called for stronger solidarity and multilateral cooperation, as well as a greater African role in determining the priorities and rules of the international system, while stressing the importance of African ownership of solutions and respect for international law.

Abdelatty also highlighted Egypt's geographical position as a link between Africa, the Arab region and international partners.

He said the forum was hosting a“Middle East Dialogue” for the first time to discuss de-escalation, recovery, stability and pathways towards sustainable peace in the region.

He also referred to the first Alamein Africa Business Forum as part of efforts to promote African economic integration and advance the goals of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The Aswan Forum brings together ministers, senior officials from the African Union and United Nations, international and regional organisations, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society.

Its agenda includes peace and security challenges in Africa, stability in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, food security, supply chains and international trade, terrorism in the Sahel, forced displacement, development finance, reconstruction and peacebuilding.

Participants are also discussing the use of artificial intelligence to support peace and development, alongside the Middle East Dialogue on regional de-escalation and recovery.

Al-Sisi said Africa had the human and economic potential to turn current challenges into opportunities and contribute to shaping a more secure, equitable and prosperous international system.