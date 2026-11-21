MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a series of meetings and activities at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on Saturday, including trilateral talks with Sudan and Eritrea on Red Sea security and the signing of cooperation agreements with Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).

In talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem and Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, the three ministers said responsibility for the governance and security of the Red Sea should rest with its littoral states, while stressing the importance of freedom of navigation and the safety of international shipping routes.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said the meeting also followed up on an October consultative summit in Alamein involving Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia. Abdelatty said Egypt would brief Somalia on the latest discussions as part of continued four-way coordination.

The ministers reiterated their support for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as for preserving its national institutions, while rejecting the provision of arms to militias from abroad.

They also reaffirmed their support for Somalia's unity and sovereignty and rejected the establishment of parallel entities, while affirming their support for Eritrea's territorial integrity.

The ministers rejected unilateral measures on both security and water-related issues, stressing the importance of non-interference in states' internal affairs and respect for their sovereignty.

During a separate panel titled“Redefining the Global Commons: Africa's Active Role in an Era of Disruption,” Abdelatty said economic interdependence was increasingly being used as an instrument of geopolitical pressure.

He called for a balance between countries' strategic autonomy and their active participation in the global economy.

Abdelatty said Egypt was working to strengthen its productive capacity, diversify its economic partnerships and bolster food and energy security, while developing its role as a regional hub for energy and electricity interconnection.

He cited the economic impact of attacks on Red Sea shipping on international trade and Suez Canal revenues, while noting that major shipping companies had begun returning container vessels to the canal.

Abdelatty said Egyptian foreign policy was based on what he described as“strategic balance”, maintaining constructive relations with different international powers without aligning with competing blocs.

He also called for stronger representation of Africa and the Global South in international decision-making institutions and reforms to multilateral institutions to reflect changes in the global system.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's engagement in the African Union, Arab League, Non-Aligned Movement, Group of 77 and BRICS, as well as its strategic partnership with the European Union and relations with Gulf and Asian countries.

He also cited the African Continental Free Trade Area and COMESA as mechanisms for deeper African economic integration.

On the sidelines of the forum, Abdelatty opened a pavilion for the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, showcasing Egypt's capacity-building, technical assistance and development cooperation programmes in Africa.

He said the agency was one of Egypt's main instruments of development diplomacy and called for greater cooperation with African countries based on the principle of African ownership.

Abdelatty and Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding and the DR Congo's disarmament, demobilisation, community recovery and stabilisation programme.

The agreement covers cooperation and the exchange of expertise in disarmament, demobilisation and the recovery of communities affected by conflict.

Abdelatty separately signed a memorandum of understanding with his Sudanese counterpart covering training, capacity building and human resource development through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development.

The agreement is intended to support the training of Sudanese personnel and the transfer of Egyptian expertise in technical cooperation and institutional capacity building.

The activities were held as part of the sixth Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, which this year is focused on Africa's role in responding to global disruption and challenges related to peace, security and development.