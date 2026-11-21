MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Planning and Economic Development Minister Ahmed Rostom, accompanied by Suez Governor Hany Rashad, conducted an extensive inspection tour on Saturday of several major development and service projects across the governorate, with investments exceeding EGP 5bn.

The tour included visits to Suez University Hospital, the wastewater pumping station in the Zarb area, the Egypt-Iran Road in Ataqa District, and the alternative residential city project. The visits formed part of ongoing field monitoring of efforts to implement the targets of the Economic and Social Development Plan.

During the tour, Rostom said Suez held an exceptional and historic place in the hearts of Egyptians, in recognition of the resilience and bravery demonstrated by its residents during the October 1973 War.

He explained that the Egyptian state, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and with the continued follow-up of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, was keen to translate this appreciation into action by accelerating projects with sustainable development impacts.







He stressed that advancing comprehensive development and increasing investment in human capital were priorities for preserving the nation's resources and achievements.

Rostom added that developing infrastructure and public utilities was a key pillar in achieving tangible development outcomes and meeting the aspirations of Suez residents.

For his part, Rashad affirmed that comprehensive and continuous coordination was underway with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development to accelerate the completion of all projects included in the governorate's investment plan.







He noted that these projects aimed to maximise the benefits of public investment and improve the quality of everyday services provided to citizens across key sectors, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

The field tour included an inspection of Suez University Hospital, which is being constructed on an area of 40,000 square metres at a total cost of EGP 3bn, making it a fully integrated medical facility serving the governorate.

The hospital will have a capacity of 360 beds, including 26 emergency beds, 18 dialysis beds, 40 intensive care beds and 13 intermediate care beds. It will also feature 15 operating theatres, 20 incubators for premature infants, 17 outpatient clinics, six medical laboratories and a blood bank.







Rostom and Rashad received a briefing on the completion of the hospital's first phase, which cost approximately EGP 1bn. The phase included equipping outpatient clinics designed to serve 400 patients daily, as well as dialysis, operating, intensive care and neonatal units.

In this regard, Rostom affirmed that healthcare was a top priority under the development plan, in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Population.

On the utilities and infrastructure front, the minister and governor inspected the wastewater pumping station in the Zarb area of Suez District to follow up on efforts to upgrade the governorate's water and sanitation facilities.

The tour also included an inspection of ongoing development works on the Egypt-Iran Road in Ataqa District. The project forms part of the state's substantial investments in upgrading road networks to facilitate the movement of citizens and goods and support commercial and industrial activity across the governorate.

The tour concluded with a visit to the alternative residential city project in Ataqa District, one of the country's major national projects aimed at providing decent housing. The project comprises 104 residential buildings at an estimated cost of EGP 2bn, as part of the state's ongoing efforts to eliminate unplanned areas and provide residents with decent living conditions.