MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, met with Vineet J. Mehra, Chairperson and CEO of Emirati company IRH Global Trading, and an accompanying delegation to discuss prospects for strengthening the partnership between the two sides and expanding trade and investment cooperation in Egypt's petroleum sector.

The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation in trading and supplying petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Egypt, as well as diversifying supply sources to support efforts to secure the domestic market's energy needs and enhance the resilience of the supply system.

The two sides also discussed a number of proposals and innovative mechanisms to facilitate the financing of Egypt's imports of petroleum products and natural gas, alongside diversifying sources of LNG imports. These efforts would help meet the domestic market's needs efficiently and sustainably.







Badawi underscored the importance of developing the partnership with IRH, building on the company's expertise, capabilities and extensive global business network to establish cooperation models that serve mutual interests and support the petroleum sector's efforts to secure energy supplies and meet domestic market demand.

For his part, Mehra highlighted the strategic importance of the Egyptian market within the company's investment and trading strategy, noting IRH's ambition to double the scale of its business in Egypt by expanding its activities and strengthening cooperation with the petroleum sector.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain coordination through their respective working teams to study the proposals discussed and identify mechanisms for their implementation, paving the way for new trade and investment opportunities and further strengthening their partnership.