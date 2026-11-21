MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is seeking to strengthen cooperation with African countries in civil aviation, focusing on technical support, training and the exchange of expertise, Civil Aviation Minister Sameh Elhefny said.

Elhefny held bilateral talks with Zimbabwean Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Felix Tapiwa Mhona and President of Cameroon's Civil Aviation Authority Paule Afomo Assoumou Koki on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference in Montreal, Canada.

The meetings were attended by Civil Aviation Authority President Sameh Fawzy and Egypt's Alternate Representative to the ICAO Council, Reem Oraby.

During his meeting with Mhona, Elhefny discussed the status of ICAO's international audits of aviation safety and security in African countries, as well as ways to strengthen technical cooperation and exchange expertise to enhance the capabilities of the continent's civil aviation sector.

The discussions also explored opportunities for Zimbabwe to benefit from Egypt's expertise in aviation safety and security, technical training and professional qualification, alongside prospects for improving air connectivity and operational cooperation between the two countries to support air transport, tourism and trade.

The two sides also considered ways to help African countries meet international standards and requirements while strengthening regional aviation safety and security.

In a separate meeting with Koki, Elhefny reviewed developments in bilateral cooperation on aviation safety and security, including the performance of Cameroon's Civil Aviation Authority and its plans to strengthen regulatory oversight, supervision and inspection mechanisms.

The talks also addressed regulatory and technical priorities, closer coordination and the exchange of expertise in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides further discussed coordination ahead of the elections to the ICAO Council during its 43rd extraordinary session and the 2028 Council elections, as well as key issues on the organisation's agenda.

The discussions aimed to strengthen coordination among African countries and support their effective participation in ICAO proceedings and international aviation policy discussions.

Elhefny reaffirmed the Civil Aviation Ministry's commitment to expanding cooperation with African countries and making Egypt's technical expertise and capabilities available to support the development of the continent's civil aviation sector.

He highlighted aviation safety and security, training and technical qualification as key areas of cooperation, saying these efforts would help improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance with international standards and promote regional integration amid the evolving challenges facing the global air transport industry.