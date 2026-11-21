MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, said Egypt and Greece have significant opportunities to expand investment, trade and joint development, adding that Egypt is looking to increase mutual investment and establish production and industrial partnerships between companies in both countries.

During a meeting with Panagiotis Theodorikakos, Greece's Minister of Development, on the sidelines of the Economic Diplomacy Forum in Athens, Kouchouk said Egypt was keen to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation with Greece in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries and supports sustainable development efforts.







He added that the Egypt-Greece electricity interconnection project, GREGY, reflects the potential for a strategic partnership between the two countries and supports Europe's energy security.

Kouchouk pointed to promising opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in industry, energy, transport, logistics, supply chains, research and innovation. He also highlighted Egypt's interest in leveraging the expertise and economic capabilities of both countries and strengthening integration through joint production and investment projects.

Furthermore, he stressed that Egypt was working to create a more competitive and attractive business environment, expand the private sector's role in economic activity and open up greater opportunities for investment and production partnerships to support economic growth.