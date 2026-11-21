MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's pivotal role in regional diplomacy and its commitment to safeguarding maritime security formed the backdrop to high-level defence talks in Doha Saturday, as efforts continued to find a peaceful resolution to the US-Iran crisis.

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (Centcom), and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Qatar.

They reviewed issues of mutual interest and explored ways to strengthen bilateral co-operation. Senior military officers and officials from both sides attended.

The talks assume particular significance amid Qatar's sustained diplomatic engagement with Washington and Tehran, aimed at bridging differences, containing regional escalation and restoring stability.

Doha has consistently championed dialogue over confrontation while firmly defending the sovereignty of regional states and freedom of navigation through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar's position reflects its broader commitment to regional security, peaceful conflict resolution and uninterrupted international trade, reinforcing its standing as a trusted diplomatic intermediary and strategic partner in efforts to prevent further instability.

Centcom bilateral diplomatic engagement regional escalation