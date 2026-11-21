MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and North Rhine-Westphalia Minister-President Hendrik Wüst inaugurated the Qatar-Germany Economic Dialogue in Bonn Saturday, reaffirming their commitment to expanding trade, investment and industrial partnerships.

In his opening remarks, HE the Prime Minister said the state visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Germany had given fresh impetus to bilateral relations, reflecting the leaderships' determination to strengthen co-operation, sustain dialogue and establish practical partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

He recalled Wüst's visit to Doha in April 2025, accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, which had provided officials and companies from both sides with an opportunity to explore potential areas of co-operation and economic complementarities.

Qatar looked forward to building on those discussions and translating them into tangible partnerships between Qatari businesses and companies in North Rhine-Westphalia, he said.

The PM highlighted the German state's industrial and commercial standing, describing it as an important partner for Qatar and expressing satisfaction at the opportunity to build on decades of strong bilateral relations for the benefit of both peoples.

He noted that North Rhine-Westphalia, one of Germany's leading industrial regions, possessed a strong manufacturing base and extensive expertise in technology, innovation and scientific research.

These strengths aligned closely with Qatar's priorities of economic diversification and enhanced competitiveness under Qatar National Vision 2030, he said.

The PM stressed that Qatar's modern infrastructure and investment-friendly business environment offered companies from North Rhine-Westphalia attractive opportunities to establish a long-term presence, forge partnerships with Qatari counterparts and contribute to the country's development.

Drawing on the German state's industrial expertise in sectors aligned with Qatar's national priorities could generate substantial mutual benefits, he added.

Highlighting the steady expansion of economic relations, the PM said bilateral trade between Qatar and Germany had reached approximately $2.2bn in 2025, an increase of 11.8% over 2024.

He noted that German companies were expanding their presence in Qatar, while Qatari investments in Germany reflected confidence in the strength, durability and future prospects of the partnership.

The PM reiterated Qatar's readiness to welcome partnerships that capitalise on North Rhine-Westphalia's industrial capabilities in sectors supporting the country's investment and development objectives.

He emphasised that the private sector would play a central role in translating emerging opportunities into concrete projects capable of generating sustainable economic value in both markets.

Expressing optimism about the dialogue's outcomes, the PM said he hoped the discussions would pave the way for sustained engagement between companies and institutions, leading to enduring partnerships beyond the event.

Such co-operation, he added, would further deepen economic ties between Qatar and North Rhine-Westphalia and deliver tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples.

investment industrial partnerships dialogue