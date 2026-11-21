MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and Germany have signed security and defence accords and welcomed a €15bn Qatari investment drive, in a joint declaration issued as His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani wrapped up a two-day state visit.

HH the Amir, who visited at the invitation of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, also held talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The two countries plan to convene the inaugural session of their Strategic Dialogue, established under a memorandum of understanding signed in Doha in May 2023, in early 2027, with security and defence a key element.

The accords comprise two security agreements, one between the two interior ministries and another between Germany's interior ministry and Qatar's Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya), and a military co-operation agreement. A memorandum of understanding on peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution was also signed, with Germany hailing Qatar's mediation worldwide and calling it a strategic partner for peace.

The Qatar Investment Authority, already among Germany's largest sovereign wealth investors, plans to invest €15bn there over the next five years, focusing on helping German companies grow and compete globally, particularly in critical industries and defence.

Bilateral trade topped $2bn in 2025, and the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia will open an economic office in Doha. The two sides also stressed the strategic value of energy co-operation, from liquefied natural gas to renewables and ammonia, and backed a comprehensive EU-GCC free trade agreement.

Pledging to defend the rules-based international order, they condemned Iranian attacks on Qatar and other states in the region as a flagrant violation of sovereignty and international law, rejected any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, and said Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Both also reaffirmed support for a two-state solution based on the June 4, 1967 borders, and for full implementation of the plan to end the Gaza conflict under UN Security Council resolution 2803, including Hamas's disarmament and an Israeli withdrawal.

The declaration also welcomed Saturday's opening of the Gerhard Richter Pavilion in Doha.

security defence Qatari investment joint declaration