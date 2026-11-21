MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Minister-President of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst at Drachenburg Castle Saturday, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to expanding economic co-operation and forging new partnerships in industry and research.

At the outset, HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at the visit and thanked Wüst for the warm reception, commending the growing co-operation that has strengthened relations between Qatar and North Rhine-Westphalia.

HH the Amir emphasised Qatar's keenness to broaden economic co-operation by drawing on the German state's industrial and research expertise, with a view to establishing partnerships that serve mutual interests.

Wüst said HH the Amir's visit reflected the depth of mutual trust and the importance of strong partnerships between the two sides.

He praised Qatar's growing economic and political standing under the leadership of HH the Amir and highlighted the significance of Qatari investments to both the German economy and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Wüst also expressed his keenness to explore new avenues of co-operation and further strengthen economic ties.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to advance co-operation across various sectors, besides addressing several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani; His Excellency Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani; His Excellency Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi; and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

The German side was represented by Deputy Minister-President and Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy Mona Neubaur; Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs and Media Nathanael Liminski; and several senior officials.

Following the meeting, HH the Amir attended a luncheon hosted by Wüst in honour of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir Drachenburg Castle research Qatari investments