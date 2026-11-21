Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts, Destroys Houthi Drone Targeting Riyadh
Doha, Qatar: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Saturday, November 21, that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Houthis towards the Riyadh region.
In a statement posted on X, the coalition's official spokesperson said the drone had been launched by what it described as the "terrorist Houthi militia".
The statement did not provide further details about the drone's intended target or whether the incident caused any casualties or damage.
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