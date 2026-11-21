MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: An Iranian attack targeted a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain on Saturday, causing a fire and material damage, the country's Ministry of Interior announced.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry said Civil Defence teams were working to bring the fire under control.

Preliminary reports indicated material damage at the facility, with no injuries reported.

The Ministry did not provide details about the location of the facility or the extent of the damage.