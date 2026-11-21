MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Under Minister of Public Health Decision No. 54 of 2026, which regulates the issuance of sick leave certificates in Qatar, electronic sick leave certificates are recognised as official documents without the need for paper copies, handwritten signatures or healthcare facility stamps.

The decision designates the e-Jaza system as the sole approved government platform for issuing electronic sick leave certificates, with certificates issued through other electronic systems or platforms no longer recognised.

Under the regulations, patients will receive an electronic notification containing two secure links to their sick leave certificates. One version will include the medical diagnosis, while the other will exclude it.

Patients can access either or both versions through the Department of Healthcare Professions website after completing identity verification procedures.

Electronic sick leave certificates issued through e-Jaza will be considered official documents and will carry a QR code or barcode, without requiring a handwritten signature or healthcare facility stamp.

The regulations also restrict the issuance of sick leave certificates to physicians and dentists licensed in Qatar, using their approved personal accounts on the Ministry's electronic registration system.

Medical practitioners must also provide mandatory clinical information, including whether the patient's condition is serious or infectious.

The Ministry said the Department of Healthcare Professions will conduct regular monitoring and audits of healthcare practitioners and facilities to ensure compliance.

The checks will include reviewing eligibility for sick leave, monitoring certificate issuance and identifying unusual or improper use of the system.

Legal action may be taken against individuals found violating the regulations or misusing the system, in accordance with applicable laws.