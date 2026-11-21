MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Film Committee at Media City Qatar has announced that acclaimed Syrian actor Taim Hassan will portray "Caesar" in the feature film telling his extraordinary true story.

Award-winning filmmaker Ameer Fakher Eldin will direct the film, with BAFTA-nominated Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani appointed to write the screenplay. Tadmur Cinema City, a Syrian production company, has joined Caesar as a production partner, providing on-the-ground support in Syria.

Announced during the second edition of Doha Industry Days, the casting and creative appointments, alongside the addition of a Syrian production partner, mark a significant new stage in the project's development of the project, one year after the Film Committee announced that it had acquired the life rights to the story of Caesar, the Syrian military police photographer who risked his life to expose systemic torture and human rights abuses inside Syrian prisons during Al Assad's presidency.

The real-life Caesar, who publicly revealed himself as First Warrant Officer Farid Nada Al Madhan in February 2025, was a photographer in the Military Police Documentation Unit and Head of the Judicial Evidence Office in Damascus. He spent three years secretly removing evidence from the Assad regime, including photographs documenting the treatment of detainees under Syrian government custody. He defected in 2013, and his evidence became central to international efforts seeking accountability for abuses committed in Syria.

The new creative team brings together leading regional talent and internationally acclaimed filmmakers with an established track record of telling complex, internationally resonant stories. The cast will be led by Taim Hassan, one of the Arab world's top actors, whose celebrated performances range from biographical dramas such as Nizar Qabbani and King Farouk to morally layered ones such as Taht Sabe' Ard and his recent leading role in Mawlana.

Ameer Fakher Eldin will direct the feature film following the international success of his first two features. His debut, The Stranger, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and received the Edipo Re Award before going on to represent Palestine as its submission for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. His second feature, Yunan, premiered in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2025.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani will write the screenplay. The writing duo received a BAFTA nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Mauritanian, the acclaimed feature film based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi and his detention at Guantánamo Bay. They also created and wrote the BAFTA-nominated BBC drama Informer.

HE Hassan Al Thawadi, Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar, said: "Caesar's story is one of extraordinary courage, sacrifice and global consequence. When we announced this project last year, our ambition was to assemble a cast and creative team capable of approaching his story with the humanity, sensitivity and cinematic ambition it deserves."

The feature film will trace Al Madhan's extraordinary journey from a man secretly documenting atrocities from within the Assad regime to an international witness whose evidence would have far-reaching consequences for global policy and accountability.

Taim Hassan said: "As a Syrian actor, bringing Caesar's extraordinary story of courage and sacrifice to the screen carries deep personal meaning. I am honoured to portray him and to work with this exceptional creative team to tell his story with the authenticity, sensitivity and humanity it deserves."

Ameer Fakher Eldin said: "Caesar's story carries enormous responsibility. Behind the scale of the events is the deeply human story of an individual confronted with an extraordinary choice, and the courage required to act when the consequences were almost unimaginable. I am honoured to be entrusted with bringing that story to the screen and look forward to working with Rory, Sohrab and the wider team to approach it with the care and integrity it deserves."

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani said: "The scale of cruelty suffered by the Syrian people under the Assad regime was an unfathomable tragedy. In holding the perpetrators accountable and honoring their victims, Caesar showed a type of heroism often ignored by movies. The courage required to take on the machine from within is unimaginable to those fortunate enough never to have to face that choice.

Caesar's story is as much an inspiration, that any one person can make an immense difference, as it is a warning, that any country could slip into a state of fear and malice, and find itself in need of such a person. Ameer is a wonderful filmmaker with the depth of soul and empathy required to bring Caesar's story to the screen. We're privileged to be part of the team that helps him fulfill his vision."

The developments announced today build on the Film Committee's original announcement at Doha Industry Days 2025, when Caesar made a rare appearance in Doha and the Committee unveiled plans to develop his story across multiple formats, including a feature film and documentary. The wider project is being developed with Department M and Katara Studios, with distribution by award-winning studio NEON (Anora, Parasite, Triangle of Sadness, Anatomy of a Fall) and support from Kuwait-based Sard Media.

The project reflects the Film Committee's commitment to championing powerful stories from the region that combine artistic ambition with social relevance, while bringing together leading regional and international creative talent to develop those stories for global audiences.

Furthermore, the Film Committee at Media City Qatar has announced plans to develop a new music biopic celebrating the life and legacy of Mohamed Mounir, the legendary Egyptian artist known to millions of fans as "El King".

Announced during the second edition of Doha Industry Days, the feature film will bring Mounir's remarkable story to the big screen, tracing his journey from beginnings to becoming one of the Arab world's most celebrated and influential artists, and exploring the experiences, relationships and creative choices that shaped his life and artistic identity.

Known to millions of fans as "The King", Mounir has built a career spanning nearly five decades across music, film and television. His breakthrough album Shababeek helped establish him as one of Egypt's most distinctive musical voices, paving the way for an extensive catalogue that has connected with generations of audiences across the Arab world. His career has also extended into cinema, including collaborations with acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine.

HE Hassan Al Thawadi, Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar, said: "Mohamed Mounir's music holds a special place in the lives of audiences across Egypt and the Arab world. Bringing his story to the big screen is an opportunity to celebrate his artistry, the cultural heritage his work represents and its lasting social relevance - a story that connects generations of fans across the region and has the power to resonate with audiences around the world.

"This project also builds on our recent investment in extraordinary life stories from the region and reflects our ambition to develop a world-leading slate of biographical films that brings these stories to audiences globally."

The project grants the Film Committee the rights to document Mounir's life story in collaboration with award-winning partners, including a leading regional studio to produce the feature. Production partners to be announced.

Alongside the feature film, plans include a behind-the-scenes documentary featuring interviews with Mounir and those who have lived and worked alongside him, as well as documenting the development and production of the biopic.

The renowned artist Mohamed Mounir expressed his happiness at working and collaborating with the Film Committee at Media City Qatar. He expressed appreciation for its commitment and interest in producing a film that documents his artistic journey, reviews its most notable milestones, and sheds light on the most important stages of his career and the events and changes in society that accompanied them.

Mohamed Mounir, "The King", revealed that the film will include many details, surprises, stories and anecdotes. He affirmed that the time has come to document the historical facts

related to his artistic career and recount the situations he went through that helped shape his artistic, musical and human experience.