MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bonn: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and the Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia of the Federal Republic of Germany, HE Hendrik Wust, opened the Qatar-Germany Economic Dialogue on Saturday in Bonn.

In his opening remarks, HE the Prime Minister said the state visit to Germany by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani had given fresh impetus to relations between the two countries and demonstrated their leaders' commitment to strengthening cooperation, continuing dialogue and establishing practical partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

His Excellency also noted that HE the Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia's visit to Doha in April 2025, accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, had provided officials and companies from both sides with an opportunity to explore areas of cooperation and ways to complement their economies. He added that Qatar looks forward to building on those discussions and translating them into tangible partnerships between Qatari companies and businesses in the German state.

His Excellency said North Rhine-Westphalia's industrial and commercial standing made it an important partner for Qatar. He expressed his satisfaction at the opportunity to build on the strong ties the two countries had established through many years of cooperation, to the benefit of both peoples.

HE the Prime Minister described North Rhine-Westphalia as one of Germany's leading industrial regions, with a strong industrial base and extensive expertise in technology, innovation and scientific research. These strengths aligned with Qatar's priorities of diversifying its economy and enhancing its competitiveness under Qatar National Vision 2030, he added.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said Qatar's modern infrastructure and investment-friendly environment offered companies from North Rhine-Westphalia opportunities to establish a long-term presence, build partnerships with Qatari counterparts and contribute to the country's development.

He added that drawing on the state's industrial expertise in sectors aligned with Qatar's priorities could create mutually beneficial opportunities.

His Excellency said the steady growth of economic ties was underscored by bilateral trade between Qatar and Germany reaching about $2.2 billion in 2025, up 11.8 percent from 204. He also noted that German companies were expanding their presence in Qatar, while Qatari investments in Germany demonstrated confidence in the durability and future growth of the partnership.

His Excellency said Qatar welcomes partnerships that harness North Rhine-Westphalia's industrial strengths in sectors aligned with the country's investment and development priorities. He stressed that the private sector would play a central role in turning these opportunities into projects that generate sustainable value in both markets.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the dialogue would lead to continued engagement among companies and institutions and to partnerships extending beyond the day's discussions, deepening trade ties between Qatar and North Rhine-Westphalia and delivering tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples.