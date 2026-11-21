MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bonn, Germany: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and the Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia of the Federal Republic of Germany, HE Hendrik Wust, witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, represented by "NRW Business," the state's agency for trade and investment promotion.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Qatari-German Economic Dialogue, held Saturday in Bonn, Germany.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Qatari side by HE Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi, and on behalf of the German side by CEO of NRW Business, Felix Neugart.

Under the terms of the agreement, a regional economic office representing the state of North Rhine-Westphalia will be established in Doha.

The office will primarily focus on fostering long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of shared strategic interest, including economic and commercial collaboration, investment promotion, industrial cooperation and innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the energy transition.