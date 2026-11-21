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Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, departed the friendly Federal Republic of Germany today, concluding a European tour that began with a state visit to the Swiss Confederation, followed by a state visit to Germany.

HH the Amir was seen off at Cologne Bonn Airport by HE Nathanael Liminski, Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs and the Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, and HE Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany.

HH the Amir was accompanied during the tour by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.