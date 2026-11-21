(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read Medicare Part B premiums are increasing in 2027. The standard monthly premium will rise to $209.40, up $6.50 from $202.90 in 2026. The annual deductible is also going up. Beneficiaries will pay $292 in 2027, compared with $283 this year. Your Social Security increase may feel smaller. Many retirees have Part B premiums deducted directly from their monthly benefits, reducing how much of their 2027 cost-of-living adjustment reaches their bank accounts. Not sure you're getting the best value from your Medicare coverage? Chapter offers free, no-pressure Medicare guidance to help you compare plan options, review costs, and see whether your current coverage still meets your needs. You can also call (864) 668-3280 to speak with a licensed Medicare advisor. Retirees finally have an answer to one of the biggest questions surrounding their 2027 healthcare budgets: How much more will Medicare cost? The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced on November 17 that the standard Medicare Part B premium will increase to $209.40 per month beginning January 1, 2027. That's $6.50 more than beneficiaries paid in 2026. At first glance, an additional $6.50 might not sound particularly alarming. But for someone living primarily on Social Security, every increase competes with groceries, utilities, prescriptions, and other bills that don't stop arriving. And the monthly premium isn't the only Medicare expense changing next year. The annual Part B deductible is increasing, too, and higher-income beneficiaries could face considerably larger monthly premiums. Here's what the newly announced figures mean for retirees and what to check before January arrives. How Much More Will Medicare Part B Cost in 2027? The new rates were confirmed in the CMS announcement on 2027 Medicare premiums and deductibles, released November 17. Here's how the standard Part B costs compare:

Medicare Part B Cost 2026 2027 Standard monthly premium $202.90 $209.40 Annual premium $2,434.80 $2,512.80 Annual deductible $283 $292

For someone paying the standard premium throughout the year, the increase amounts to $78 annually. Add the $9 deductible increase, and a beneficiary who meets the full deductible could face $87 more in these two expenses during 2027. That doesn't include copayments, coinsurance, prescription drug costs, or other insurance premiums. For a married couple who both pay the standard Part B premium, the combined premium increase will be $156 annually. The new rates apply to Medicare Part B beneficiaries age 65 and older, as well as younger people who qualify for Medicare because of a disability.

Your Social Security Raise Won't All Reach Your Bank Account

Here's where the premium increase becomes particularly important for retirees. Most people who receive Social Security and have Medicare Part B pay their premiums through automatic deductions from their monthly benefit payments. That means an increase in the Part B premium can reduce how much of the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) they actually receive. Social Security announced a 3.6% COLA for 2027.

Consider someone receiving a gross monthly Social Security benefit of $2,000 in 2026. A 3.6% increase would raise that benefit by $72, bringing the gross monthly payment to $2,072. However, the higher Medicare Part B premium would absorb $6.50 of that increase. Assuming the person pays the standard Part B premium in both years and has no other changes in deductions, their monthly payment after Part B would rise from $1,797.10 to $1,862.60. That's a net increase of $65.50 rather than the full $72.

The difference might not dramatically change someone's retirement plans, but it's worth understanding before adjusting a household budget. Other deductions, including Part D premiums, Medicare Advantage premiums, and federal tax withholding, can also affect the amount deposited.

The Part B Deductible Is Increasing, Too

The monthly premium gets most of the attention, but beneficiaries should also prepare for a higher annual deductible. In 2027, the standard Part B deductible will increase from $283 to $292. Under Original Medicare, beneficiaries generally must meet that deductible before Medicare begins paying its share of covered Part B services. Afterward, they typically pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for many covered services when the provider accepts assignment.

Part B covers services such as physician visits, outpatient care, certain home health services, durable medical equipment, and other medically necessary care. Some preventive services are covered without the deductible or coinsurance when applicable Medicare requirements are met.

It's also important to remember that Medigap policies and Medicare Advantage plans can change how beneficiaries experience these out-of-pocket expenses. A person with supplemental coverage may have different costs than someone relying on Original Medicare alone.

You can review the coverage rules through Medicare's official cost information.

Higher-Income Retirees Could Pay Considerably More

Not everyone pays the standard Medicare Part B premium. Some beneficiaries are subject to an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, commonly called IRMAA. This additional charge is based on income and can affect both Medicare Part B and Part D premiums.

For 2027, the standard Part B premium applies to individuals with modified adjusted gross income of $112,000 or less and married couples filing jointly with income of $224,000 or less. Above those thresholds, premiums increase according to the applicable income bracket. The first higher-income tier brings the monthly Part B premium to $293.10.

For some retirees, a particularly expensive year can trigger an unexpected surcharge. Selling an investment property, realizing substantial capital gains, or taking a large taxable retirement account withdrawal may increase the income used to calculate Medicare premiums. The Social Security Administration generally uses tax information from two years earlier to determine IRMAA, meaning 2027 premiums are generally based on 2025 income.

If your income has dropped because of retirement, divorce, the death of a spouse, or another qualifying life-changing event, you may be able to request a new determination. The Social Security Administration's IRMAA information explains how these adjustments work.

Some Retirees May Qualify for Help Paying the Premium

For beneficiaries already struggling to cover essential expenses, the higher Part B premium may be more than an inconvenience. Fortunately, certain Medicare Savings Programs can help eligible people pay Medicare-related costs.

The Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) Program, for example, can help cover Part A and Part B premiums and certain Medicare cost-sharing expenses. The Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) and Qualifying Individual (QI) programs can help eligible beneficiaries with Part B premiums.

Eligibility depends on income, resources, and state-specific rules.

These programs can be especially valuable for retirees who have limited savings or receive modest Social Security payments. If you're unsure whether you qualify, contact your state Medicaid office or a State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor. You can also review the options through Medicare's Medicare Savings Programs information.

A Special Premium Applies to Certain Kidney Transplant Recipients

CMS also announced a separate 2027 premium for qualifying individuals who need continued coverage for immunosuppressive medications after a kidney transplant. The monthly premium for this limited Part B coverage will be $125.70. This option is available to certain people whose full Medicare coverage ended 36 months after a kidney transplant and who meet the program's eligibility requirements. The benefit helps cover qualifying immunosuppressive medications needed to prevent organ rejection.

However, this is not the same as comprehensive Medicare Part B coverage. Individuals considering this option should verify eligibility and understand the limitations before making changes to existing insurance.

What Retirees Should Check Before January

The new Part B rates are scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027, so beneficiaries have time to review their coverage and household budgets.

Start by checking your official Social Security benefit notice, which should explain your updated benefit amount and applicable Medicare deductions. If you pay Part B premiums directly rather than through Social Security, review your Medicare premium billing information.

Next, look at your total healthcare spending rather than focusing only on the $6.50 increase. That includes prescription drug coverage, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage plan costs, and expected medical appointments. Beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage should review their plan's 2027 documents carefully. Although they generally continue paying the Part B premium, their plan may have additional premiums, copayments, deductibles, and network requirements.

Medicare's annual Open Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, making this an important time to compare coverage for the coming year. And if your income has changed significantly, investigate whether an IRMAA adjustment or Medicare Savings Program could help reduce your expenses.

A Small Monthly Increase Still Deserves a Place in Your Budget

The 2027 Medicare Part B increase is relatively modest compared with some previous years, but that doesn't mean retirees should ignore it. The standard monthly premium will reach $209.40, the annual deductible will rise to $292, and some higher-income beneficiaries will pay substantially more. For people whose premiums come directly out of Social Security, the increase also means a portion of their 2027 COLA will disappear before the payment reaches their bank account. The best preparation is straightforward: review your benefit notice, check your Medicare coverage, and calculate what your healthcare expenses will actually look like next year.

Medicare Costs Are Rising in 2027. Is Your Coverage Still the Right Fit?

With the standard Medicare Part B premium increasing to $209.40 per month, now is a good time to review your total healthcare costs. Your Part B premium isn't the only expense that matters. Prescription coverage, copays, deductibles, and provider networks can all affect what you spend.

Chapter offers free, no-pressure guidance from licensed Medicare advisors who can compare plans across insurance carriers and help you understand your options. If your current coverage is already a good fit, they'll tell you that, too.

There's no obligation to switch plans or enroll.

Call Chapter at (864) 668-3280 to review your Medicare options for 2027.

Will the higher Medicare Part B premium affect your retirement budget in 2027, or are other healthcare expenses creating a bigger financial challenge?

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Amanda Blankenship

Amanda Blankenship is Chief Editor at District Media, Inc., leading content strategy, quality assurance, and editorial operations across high-traffic personal finance sites like SavingAdvice and CleverDude. A Wingate University graduate with a BA in Communications (Journalism focus), she brings over a decade of experience in digital publishing, writing, and team leadership in the personal finance space.

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