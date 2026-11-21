MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The renewed FPI buying appears to be a structural shift away from AI and AI-related stocks to India's diversified market, and the trend of FPI buying is likely to continue in the near-term, analysts said on Sunday.

FPIs have been buyers on every day (except on the Diwali Muhurat trading day) this month and the cumulative buying through November 20 stood at Rs 113,719 crore, which is an all-time record.

The aggressive and sustained buying of stocks by the FPIs, which started in early November, has been gaining momentum since then.

“The weakening of the AI trade, impressive growth in corporate earnings as reflected in the Q2 results, fair valuations in segments like banking, decline in crude prices and appreciation of the rupee against the dollar were the principal factors that drove the FPIs into India,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

Despite sustained selling/profit booking by the DIIs, FPIs continued their buying spree.

They were major buyers in financials, particularly banks - both private sector and public sector - telecommunications, consumer discretionary, FMCG, e-commerce and select auto stocks.

Profit booking is happening in the market but the FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots. Despite occasional dips, the market is likely to remain resilient on the back of massive FII flows assisted by impressive corporate earnings, said analysts.

It is important to note that the bulk of the FII flows have gone into financial services, particularly the banking majors. FIIs are now buying the very same stocks they have been selling to raise money for the AI trade.

Telecom also has been attracting big inflows. The sharp correction in metal prices attracted buying in auto stocks and consumer durables.

The rupee also witnessed a strong rally, gaining around 0.75 per cent to 92.66 and this week gaining more than 1.75 per cent rising from 94.30, supported by robust FII inflows into Indian markets.

-IANS

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