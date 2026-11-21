MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Nov 22 (IANS) A major fire broke out at a shop and warehouse inside a residential building on Nai Sadak in the Janak Ganj police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, prompting an extensive firefighting operation.

The officials said that no casualties or injuries have been reported. More than six fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. All occupants of the affected premises were reported safe, as the building was locked at the time of the incident. Nearby residences were also evacuated as a precaution, while people were asked to stay away from the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was first noticed on Saturday night, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. The flames reportedly started in a basement shop and gradually spread up to the first floor.

Eyewitness Manish Saini told IANS that residents rushed to the spot after hearing a commotion in the locality.

“It was around 9.30 or 9.45 p.m. when there was a sudden commotion in the neighbourhood, and people started saying that a fire had broken out. So I, along with a few other people from the nearby neighbourhood, reached there,” he said.

Saini said the residence belonged to Dharmendra Jain, who had gone out with his family to attend a wedding. The shop and the residential premises were locked when the fire broke out.

“The gates and doors were closed, and the shop downstairs was also shut. The owners of the house had gone out. The fire first caught in his shop in the basement and then gradually spread upwards,” he said.

He added that local residents initially tried to extinguish the flames themselves, but the fire could be brought under control only after fire tenders reached the spot.

SDM of Lashkar area, Narendra Babu Yadav, said the fire broke out in a three- to four-storey building in a narrow lane and that efforts were underway to extinguish it.

“There is a three- to four-storey house in this lane where a fire has broken out, and we are making efforts to extinguish it. We have been trying to bring the fire under control for about an hour, and our efforts are still underway. The fire broke out during their absence, which is why it is taking a little longer to extinguish,” he said earlier.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Kiran Ahirwar said police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the location immediately after receiving information about the incident and began firefighting operations.

“The owners of the house had gone out to attend a wedding, and the house was locked at the time of the incident. No one was inside, and no casualties have been reported so far,” she said.

Ahirwar added that fire brigade personnel continued working through the night to extinguish the flames. The operation was complicated by the narrow lanes in the area, which posed challenges for emergency vehicles and rescue teams.

Authorities also evacuated residents from nearby houses as a precautionary measure and appealed to the public to maintain distance from the affected area to allow emergency personnel to carry out their work.

The fire was eventually doused during the night. The cause of the incident and the extent of damage to the shop, warehouse and the whole residential premises are yet to be determined.