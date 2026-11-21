A potential $100 million customer agreement would attract attention at almost any emerging company. For one transitioning into an entirely new industry, it carries even greater significance.

That's the opportunity now taking shape at FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR), which announced prospective customer interest in its first Canadian AI infrastructure campus that could represent more than $100 million in contracted revenue over five years.

The arrangement is not yet binding. Construction, financing and final customer agreements remain ahead.

Still, the announcement offers an early look at the economics behind FingerMotion's transformation from a telecommunications and data analytics business into a developer of power and computing infrastructure.

And the numbers are worth examining.

What $100 Million Could Mean

FingerMotion's November 4 announcement centered on Brooks Campus #1, a proposed natural gas-powered AI data center in Alberta's County of Newell.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company entered into a nonbinding expression of interest with Cascadia Power, acting on behalf of a prospective colocation customer seeking up to seven megawatts of critical computing capacity.

Based on the contemplated commercial terms, FingerMotion estimated the arrangement could generate approximately $20 million to $25 million annually once fully operational. Over an initial five-year period, that translates into more than $100 million in potential contracted revenue.

For perspective, FingerMotion reported approximately $24.1 million in revenue for its fiscal year ended February 2026, primarily from its legacy business activities.

A single fully operational Brooks Campus contract could therefore approach the company's previous annual revenue base.

That comparison illustrates the scale of the opportunity, although the revenue remains prospective and substantial development costs lie ahead. The distinction matters, particularly for a company still building its first major project under a new business model.

But the potential economics also explain why management is directing increasing attention toward Alberta.

Selling the Infrastructure, Not the Intelligence

FingerMotion isn't trying to compete with companies developing advanced AI processors or sophisticated software platforms.

Its proposed business model is considerably more straightforward.

Provide the electricity, cooling, physical space, and supporting infrastructure that customers need to operate their own computing equipment.

The customer supplies the servers, processors, and software. FingerMotion and its development partner, BlueFlare Energy Solutions, provide the environment in which those systems operate.

The company intends to generate electricity directly at its facilities using natural gas, an arrangement known as behind-the-meter power generation.

That approach could offer an important commercial advantage.

Across North America, data center developers are encountering increasingly difficult utility interconnection schedules. Even when financing and computing equipment are available, obtaining enough electricity can delay projects considerably.

FingerMotion's strategy is to develop sites where natural gas supplies can support on-site generation, reducing dependence on conventional power-grid connections. For customers facing tight deployment schedules, access to dependable electricity can become a deciding factor. And for the infrastructure provider, that demand creates an opportunity to negotiate long-term agreements tied to available power and computing-ready capacity.

The Appeal of Recurring Contracted Revenue

One of the more interesting aspects of FingerMotion's proposed model is how it intends to structure customer relationships.

Rather than relying entirely on equipment sales or one-time construction projects, management is pursuing long-term capacity agreements, including arrangements designed around take-or-pay commitments.

Under that structure, customers generally commit to paying for contracted capacity whether or not they use every available unit, subject to the terms of the agreement.

For an infrastructure developer, those commitments can provide greater revenue visibility and potentially support project financing. They can also help determine when construction should begin.

FingerMotion has indicated that it wants to secure customer commitments before deploying major construction capital at individual sites.

The company is not proposing to build an enormous data center campus and simply hope customers arrive. Its approach is to advance smaller facilities in stages, matching construction and financing to commercial demand.

Brooks Campus #1 provides an example.

The project's engineering design targets 7.2 megawatts of critical IT capacity supported by 9.6 megawatts of installed natural gas generation. Initial customer capacity is targeted for delivery approximately six months after a binding agreement takes effect, with the full facility expected to follow within 12 to 14 months.

Those are development targets, not guaranteed delivery dates. Nevertheless, the proposed schedule illustrates the importance of speed in a market where some customers face lengthy waits for traditional grid-connected facilities.

Beyond the First Campus

The Brooks opportunity represents only one part of FingerMotion's announced Alberta strategy.

The company is advancing a 99-megawatt development program comprising ten proposed sites across four Alberta regions: Brooks, Coronation, Fox Creek and Vulcan.

Each site is designed around approximately 9.9 megawatts of gross generation capacity, with the broader program targeting approximately 72 megawatts of continuous critical IT capacity.

FingerMotion's original program calls for the sites to be held through dedicated project companies, with BlueFlare handling development, construction, and operations. Management has also outlined a potential expansion strategy, adding additional sites as customer demand develops.

More recently, FingerMotion announced a separate collaboration with Genius Group and BlueFlare involving a proposed Brooks Corridor program of up to 100 megawatts. Under that arrangement, FingerMotion would hold a 75% interest in individual campus companies, with Genius Group holding the remaining 25%. The partnership contemplates financing individual campuses through a combination of equity and project-level debt, with a target of 60% to 80% nonrecourse project financing.

That structure could help support expansion while limiting the amount of corporate capital required for each facility, although financing availability, borrowing costs, and project economics remain uncertain.

Importantly, the announced development programs should not be treated as fully financed or operational capacity. Nor should potential revenue from the first Brooks customer be multiplied across every proposed campus. Different facilities may have different customer arrangements, ownership structures, development costs and commercial terms. The larger pipeline establishes the scope of management's ambitions. Actual revenues will depend on execution.

A Business Transformation With Financial Implications

FingerMotion's new direction comes as its historical telecommunications business faces considerable pressure.

The company generated approximately $24.1 million in revenue during fiscal 2026, down from approximately $35.6 million the previous year. While meaningful for a micro-cap company, those figures help explain its shift toward an infrastructure-focused strategy and departure from its traditional business.

In November, FingerMotion's board announced a strategic review of its Chinese operations, including a potential sale. The review encompasses its telecommunications, messaging, and data analytics businesses. No divestiture has been completed, and the outcome remains uncertain. But management has made clear that it wants to concentrate its resources on the Alberta power and computing program.

A proposed business combination with BlueFlare could further reshape the company, potentially bringing infrastructure development and operations more directly under a combined corporate structure.

For FingerMotion, completing that deal could create an entirely different financial picture: a company transitioning from declining historical revenues toward an infrastructure business with the potential to operate on a much larger scale.

The Next Numbers That Matter

FingerMotion's next meaningful financial milestone may not be another expansion announcement. It may be the signing of its first binding customer agreement.

That would establish actual contractual commitments, pricing and delivery obligations, providing a firmer basis for evaluating the economics of Brooks Campus #1.

Project financing would be another important milestone. So would construction progress, commissioning and the eventual recognition of revenue from operating facilities.

The company must also demonstrate that it can control development costs and deliver sufficient operating margins after fuel, maintenance, personnel, financing, and other expenses. A $100 million contract, even if secured, would represent revenue, not profit.

Still, the broader market opportunity is difficult to ignore.

Artificial intelligence is increasing demand for dependable electricity and computing infrastructure. Businesses need places to operate advanced processors, and those facilities require power, cooling, and physical capacity.

FingerMotion is attempting to build a recurring-revenue business around those requirements. And its first Brooks Campus project could provide an early indication of whether that strategy can translate into commercial results.

For a small company undergoing a major transformation, the difference between a promising development pipeline and an operating infrastructure business will ultimately be measured in signed contracts, completed facilities, and revenue.

The potential $100 million opportunity has put the numbers into focus. Now comes the work of making them real.

Sources and References

This article is based on FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) public announcements and SEC disclosures, including its September 15, 2026 Alberta 99-megawatt development update; November 4 Brooks Campus #1 nonbinding customer expression of interest; November 5 Genius Group and BlueFlare Brooks Corridor agreement; November 16 strategic review of its Chinese operations; and November 18 Brooks Campus #1 engineering update.

Financial comparisons reference the company's fiscal 2026 results and subsequent quarterly disclosures. Original company announcements and regulatory filings are available at