The changing weather conditions in West Bengal are likely to bring another round of rain across several districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal may experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday, November 22, and Monday, November 23.

The rain is expected to be scattered rather than continuous. Although the intensity of rainfall has reduced over the weekend, residents may still experience unsettled weather over the next two days.

The weather department has not issued any specific warning for these showers. Nevertheless, people travelling outdoors should remain prepared for sudden spells of rain and thunderstorms.

Cyclone Akvan's Remnants Behind The Changing Weather

The recent spell of rain across Bengal was influenced by Cyclone Akvan, which weakened and subsequently developed into a low-pressure area. Its weakening brought some relief from the intense rainfall that several districts had experienced earlier.

However, the weather system continues to influence conditions across the state, keeping the possibility of scattered showers alive.

According to the forecast, North Bengal districts may also experience rainfall until Monday. The situation is expected to change from Tuesday, November 24, when dry weather is likely to return across both North and South Bengal.

Temperatures To Drop By 3-4 Degrees Celsius Next Week

There is some encouraging news for those waiting for winter to arrive in Bengal. The IMD has indicated that minimum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged over the next two days.

However, a noticeable change is expected from the middle of next week. Minimum temperatures could gradually fall by around 3-4 degrees Celsius over the following three days.

This means Wednesday, November 25, or Thursday, November 26, could bring a more noticeable winter-like chill to several parts of the state.

Interestingly, while nighttime temperatures are expected to decline, daytime temperatures may rise slightly in some districts. As a result, the winter chill may be more noticeable during the early morning and night hours rather than throughout the day.