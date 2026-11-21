MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Chennai residents can apply to have their names added to the voter list, correct an entry or update their address at special camps scheduled for two Sundays -- November 22 and November 29.

The camps will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days at every polling station across the Chennai electoral district's 16 Assembly constituencies.

Election officials will also accept requests to delete names from the rolls. Chennai District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr G.S. Sameeran urged residents to bring the relevant documents to the polling station serving their area.

In a press release, he appealed in particular to eligible residents whose names are missing from the draft roll and to young people preparing to register as voters for the first time.

The two Sunday camps follow a round held on Saturday (November 21), when polling booths across all 16 constituencies received applications for inclusion, deletion, correction and change of address.

The November 22 camp gives residents a second consecutive day to submit their requests. Those unable to visit their polling station this weekend will have another opportunity the following Sunday, November 29.

The camps form part of the revision of the electoral rolls following the publication of the draft list on November 12, in line with the Election Commission of India's directions.

The draft gives residents an opportunity to check whether their names appear on the roll and whether the details recorded against their names are correct.

For an eligible resident who has yet to enrol, the camp is an opportunity to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. An existing voter who finds an error in the draft can take the relevant documents to the local polling station and request a correction.

Voters who have moved can use the same camps to apply for a change of address. Sameeran asked the public to make use of the camps in their own localities.

The same services will be available across all 16 constituencies on both Sundays, allowing first-time applicants and existing voters to choose either date.

Residents planning to attend on November 29 can visit their local polling station during the same seven-hour window, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the documents relevant to their request.