MENAFN - IANS) Ballia, Nov 22 (IANS) A man was seriously injured after four youths allegedly attacked him with a knife with the intention of killing him in the Sadar Kotwali police station area of Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh.

The injured man, identified as Vishal Rai, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was referred to Varanasi for further treatment.

According to the police, Manoj Rai, a resident of Maldepur, under the Chandrashekhar Nagar police outpost of Kotwali police station, informed them that his brother Vishal Rai had been attacked with a knife by four youths with the intention of killing him.

Following the information, a police team from Kotwali police station, along with the Circle Officer (City), immediately reached the spot and inspected the scene. The injured man was subsequently referred to Varanasi for proper medical treatment.

Circle Officer (City) Satish Kumar Sharma said, "On November 21, 2026, information was received at the Chandrashekhar Nagar outpost under Kotwali police station from Manoj Rai, son of Lakshman Rai, a resident of Maldepur, stating that his brother Vishal Rai had been attacked with a knife by four youths with the intention of killing him.”

"Upon receiving this information, the Kotwali police station team and I immediately inspected the spot. The injured man has been referred to Varanasi for proper treatment. Based on the written complaint received from the family members, a case has been registered under the relevant sections at Kotwali police station," he added.

The Circle Officer further said that teams had been formed to arrest the accused and that their arrest would be ensured soon. Further necessary legal proceedings are underway.

Earlier on Friday, a gangster carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the UP Special Task Force (STF), Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bulandshahr Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police officials said.

The deceased, identified as Naseem Durrani, was allegedly involved in the murder of a man named Sameer in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on November 16. He was wanted in connection with the murder, which took place near Zero Pusta in Sonia Vihar. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 declared by the Delhi Police.