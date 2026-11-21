MENAFN - IANS) Goa, Nov 22 (IANS) India and Spain are exploring new avenues to strengthen cooperation in the media and entertainment sector, with discussions focusing on updating the bilateral audiovisual co-production agreement and expanding collaboration through the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), according to an official statement.

The existing India–Spain audiovisual co-production agreement was signed in 2012.

Discussions on updating the agreement are aimed at strengthening the framework for bilateral cooperation in film and audiovisual production.

The proposed framework, as outlined by the Spanish side, envisages cooperation across fiction, animation and documentary projects, as well as television series and films, the statement said.

The engagement came in the context of Spain's participation as the Country of Honour at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Broadcasting), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with officials and India Cine Hub (ICH), held a meeting with the Spanish delegation led by Marta Serrano, Director General, Spanish Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), Ministry of Culture, Spain.

The discussions centred on opportunities to deepen bilateral engagement in film and audiovisual production, including through an updated co-production framework that can facilitate greater collaboration between the creative industries of the two countries.

Spain's participation as the Country of Honour at IFFI 2026 provides an opportunity to showcase contemporary Spanish cinema and foster professional engagement between the Indian and Spanish film industries.

The discussions underline the shared interest of India and Spain in strengthening audiovisual cooperation and creating greater opportunities for co-production, creative collaboration and professional exchange, said the statement.

The 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar, being held in Panaji from November 20-24, offers another platform for interaction between the two audiovisual industries.

The Spanish programme includes a dedicated Spanish Day on November 22, featuring an industry panel and opportunities for interaction between professionals from both countries.

-IANS

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