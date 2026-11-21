BJP's Rajasthan Poll Performance 'Not Satisfactory': Gulab Chand Kataria

Chandigarh [India], November 22 (ANI): Punjab Governor and former Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday said that State Panchayati Raj poll results were“not satisfactory” for the BJP and the party needs to take corrective action. Congress swept the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Rajasthan.

Reflecting on the BJP's shortcomings, Kataria noted, "The current situation is not ideal, and I say this having worked in this sector for many years; it is simply not satisfactory. We must carefully examine the underlying reasons for this and take corrective action, because we exist to serve the public. If the people are unhappy with us, it indicates a shortcoming in our work."

Out of a total of 37 Zila Parishads, the Congress secured a majority in 27 districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Meanwhile, the BJP managed to win a majority in only 6 districts. In Nagaur district, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) achieved a majority in the Zila Parishad. Similarly, in the election results for 419 Panchayat Samitis across 37 districts, Congress won 269, BJP won 73, and others succeeded in 60 Panchayat Samitis, while no party secured a clear majority in 17 Panchayat Samitis. Counting for Kota, Sri Ganganagar, Baran, and Karauli districts will take place on December 17. The Panchayati Raj election results went in favour of the BJP in Udaipur, Ajmer, Pali, Jhalawar, Beawar, and Salumber districts, where the party holds a majority in the Zila Parishads based on numerical strength.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for efforts to lift people out of poverty. He said, "I believe this is a monumental achievement. If this nation is to become a developed country by 2047, it cannot do so while leaving millions, even hundreds of millions, of people behind. This was facilitated by the direct transfer of government welfare benefits, ensuring that individuals receive the full value of their hard-earned resources.”

“The government has also provided the essentials for a decent life, electricity, water, cooking gas, and household sanitation facilities. Through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, nearly 4 crore homes have been built across India, providing quality housing to people for whom such a life might never have been a possibility,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress over its past 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, asserting that his administration's political resolve and welfare schemes have transformed the lives of millions across the country. Addressing the gathering in Bihar, the Prime Minister said, "In a country where the Congress party spent decades chanting the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'-we have managed to lift 50 crore people out of poverty in just 12 years. This is the result of the government's willpower and its welfare schemes for the poor."