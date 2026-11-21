MEA Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan Visits Eritrea to Boost Relations

Asmara [Eritrea], November 22 (ANI): Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Eritrea and spoke about New Delhi's range of diaspora welfare initiatives, the Indian Embassy in Eritrea said. "Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan was given a warm welcome by the Indian community in Eritrea. She spoke about GOI's various diaspora welfare initiatives and heard their experiences and concerns," the Embassy posted on X on Saturday.

The senior MEA official met Hagos Gebrehiwet, who serves as the Economic Advisor to the President of Eritrea, and discussed avenues to unlock considerable opportunities across bilateral commerce and investment, banking and finance, mining, transport and communication. "Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Economic Advisor to the Hon'ble President of Eritrea, on 20.11.2026 and discussed ways to realise the vast potential in bilateral trade and investment, banking and finance, mining, transport and communication," the Embassy stated.

On November 20, Ranganathan also visited the Asmara War Cemetery, where she placed a wreath in solemn tribute to 16 fallen Indian soldiers. "She placed a wreath and paid homage to the 16 brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives so that we could live in a better world," the Embassy said. During her visit, she also met local Eritrean graduates of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative at the Embassy of India in Asmara. The participants reflected upon their training journeys and detailed how those programmes advanced their professional careers.

On November 20, Ranganathan called on Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed, engaging in comprehensive deliberations covering matters of shared and bilateral significance aimed at deepening ties between India and Eritrea. She also called on Eritrea's Minister of Information Yemane Gebremeskel, exploring avenues to reinforce bilateral partnerships across capacity building, media exchanges, commerce and investment, as well as people-to-people linkages. According to the Embassy, Ranganathan's discussions with Education Minister Halima Mohammed centred on collaboration in teacher capacity building, school infrastructure development, educational aids and equipment, and women's empowerment. Meanwhile, her talks with Agriculture Minister Arefaine Berhe spanned farming, irrigation, capacity building and partnerships within the fertiliser industry. Prior to this, Ranganathan arrived in Asmara on November 19 following her visit to Somalia, marking the first high-level bilateral visit from New Delhi to Mogadishu in recent years. During the visit, she called on Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and both nations signed an MoU establishing regular consultations between their respective foreign ministries.