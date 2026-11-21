Om Birla Highlights Global Peace at BRICS Women Leaders Summit Event

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored that global peace and stability are the foremost prerequisites for economic and social progress across nations. Speaking at the inaugural session of the BRICS Women Leaders Summit held at Banasthali Vidyapith in Rajasthan on Saturday, Birla highlighted the continuous collective efforts of BRICS nations toward fostering international harmony and shared prosperity.

"Today, the world is in greatest need of global peace and stability. The greater the peace and stability in the world, the more every nation will progress, both economically and socially. We know that unrest in any country is not limited to just one or two nations; its impact is global. Recognising this global reach, we consistently strive to ensure global peace and stability, a goal toward which the BRICS nations are continuously working," he said.

He paid glowing tribute to the transformative journey of Banasthali Vidyapith, recounting how a small village school started with just five students by freedom fighter Pandit Hiralal Shastri and Ratan Shastri has blossomed into a premier institution educating 18,000 girls across diverse modern and traditional disciplines. "Heeralal Shastri saw that there was a lack of women's education in this small village. He started here at a small school. His 12-year-old daughter had wonderful ability, thoughts, and the intelligence to study. So he felt that many daughters of the country want good education, study, teaching, and training. He set up this grassroots-level initiative with Ratan Shastri with only 5 students. Today 18,000 girls are studying at the campus. Whether it's technology, traditional horse riding, or aviation, girls from here are leading in every field across the country today," Birla emphasised.

Earlier on Friday, the Lok Sabha Speaker called upon the Defence Estates Organisation to strengthen the management and protection of defence land through modern technology, digitisation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Defence Estates Organisation in New Delhi, he noted that securing defence assets, curbing encroachments, and ensuring timely land availability for the operational needs of the Armed Forces must remain top priorities, a press release said. Birla underlined that accurate, secure, and accessible land records are vital for effective governance. (ANI)